‘Abandon pressures’: China threatens Blinken’s hope for UN unity on Taliban sanctions

‘Abandon pressures’: China threatens Blinken’s hope for UN unity on Taliban sanctions
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joel Gehrke
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

China wants to end international sanctions on the Taliban, posing a threat to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s hope for unity at the United Nations Security Council.

“The U.S. should face up to the legitimate demand of Afghanistan, abandon pressures and sanctions, and stop creating obstacles to the economy, livelihood and peace, and reconstruction in Afghanistan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters Wednesday.

The collapse of the NATO-backed central government and victory of the Taliban last month turned Afghanistan into a pressing theater for world powers across the geopolitical spectrum, threatening contention between the United States and China. Western allies and authoritarian states such as China fear instability and a refugee crisis out of Afghanistan, but U.S. officials hope foreign aid and the pressure of international sanctions will restrain the Taliban’s capacity for human rights abuses.

TALIBAN OFFICIALS INSIST CO-FOUNDER HASN’T BEEN MURDERED BY INTERNAL RIVAL

“Over the last 20 years or so, the international community has provided about 75% of the Afghan government's annual operating budget,” Blinken said Tuesday during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. “So, among the many things that the Taliban says it seeks — both basic legitimacy and basic support — the United States, the international community, has a hand on a lot of that — much of that, most of that. And so, we'll have to see going forward what conclusions the Taliban draws from that and what its conduct will be.”

U.S. and European officials made clear, even within hours of the Taliban’s entry into Kabul, that Western powers would provide humanitarian aid to staunch the outward flow of Afghan refugees. They tend to deliver this aid independently while expressing hope that direct aid to the Taliban-run regime will be contingent on their behavior — including compliance with a recent U.N. Security Council resolution that demands safe passage for Western citizens and Afghan nationals attempting to flee the Taliban and the protection of human rights.

“If it's in violation of that resolution, it’s hard to see any of these U.N. sanctions being lifted, travel restrictions being lifted, and indeed additional sanctions could well be imposed,” Blinken said.

Any future sanctions-levying U.N. Security Council measure would have to survive the scrutiny of China and Russia, which have the right to veto council resolutions. Those countries both abstained from a vote on the resolution that Blinken touted. While Blinken pointed out that “the foreign reserves of Afghanistan are almost exclusively in banks here in the United States,” where they sit frozen, China demanded Wednesday that U.S. officials release the funds to the Taliban.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“[Taliban spokesman Suhail] Shaheen is right,” Zhao said. “The assets belong to Afghanistan and should be spent for the Afghan people. The U.S. should not freeze them without justification.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Foreign Policy, National Security, Antony Blinken, China, Taliban, United Nations, Afghanistan, Sanctions

Original Author: Joel Gehrke

Original Location: ‘Abandon pressures’: China threatens Blinken’s hope for UN unity on Taliban sanctions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US envoy to Afghanistan: Ghani's decision to flee torpedoed deal to keep Taliban out of Kabul

    The US had a deal in which President Ghani would stay in Kabul and Taliban fighters would not enter the capital for two weeks, Zalmay Khalilzad said.

  • WHO, partners aim to get Africa 30% of needed doses by Feb

    The World Health Organization and its partners said they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines the continent needs by February, badly missing the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for this year. At a press briefing Tuesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the massive disparity in vaccination rates between rich and poor countries a “solvable problem” and called again for pharmaceutical companies to prioritize the U.N.-backed initiative known as COVAX, which is designed to share vaccines globally.

  • Iraq election chief vows fair elections despite concerns

    Iraq is taking measures to close loopholes and conduct fair elections despite attempts to compromise the upcoming polls, the head of Iraq’s electoral commission said. Judge Jaleel Adnan Khalaf, chairman of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission overseeing the election on Oct. 10, told The Associated Press in an interview this week that it has identified and thwarted attempts of voter fraud. “The commission has set strict regulations and strict rules.”

  • Ex-UM professor charged with shipping genetic equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions

    Since early this year, federal investigators have been building a case against a former University of Miami assistant professor suspected of doing business with Iran and violating U.S. sanctions against the Persian Gulf country.

  • Spain restarts talks to resolve Catalan secession crisis

    Spain’s prime minister and Catalonia's leader met Wednesday to restart negotiations in hopes of finding a solution to the ongoing political crisis caused by the region’s separatist movement. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is sitting down with regional president Pere Aragonès at the seat of the Catalan government in downtown Barcelona. Aragonès and his Republican Left of Catalonia party call the talks a “historic opportunity.”

  • USC vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview

    USC vs Washington State prediction and game preview. Saturday, September 18

  • 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID-19

    Data: CDC and U.S. Census Bureau; Table: Danielle Alberti/AxiosThe U.S. has reached a grim pandemic milestone: More than 1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19, according to the latest available data.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The rising death toll highlights the continued effects of the Delta variant and the ongoing struggle to get Americans vaccinated. By the numbers: The total number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the United Sta

  • Korea’s Risky Missile-Measuring Contest Shows Lack of Faith in the U.S.

    AFP ContributorThe perpetual stand-off between North and South Korea reached crisis level Wednesday with South Korea’s liberal President Moon Jae-in calling the South’s brand-new ballistic missile a “deterrent” against the North and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s kid sister jumping in with a strongly worded warning.The exchange came as both North and South Korea fired off missiles in an escalation of tensions after the U.S. envoy on North Korea met with his Japanese and South Korean counterpa

  • Iran's nuclear chief admits removal of damaged IAEA cameras

    Iran acknowledged on Wednesday that it had removed several surveillance cameras installed by U.N. nuclear inspectors at a centrifuge assembly site that came under a mysterious attack earlier this year. The chief of the country's nuclear program, Mohammad Eslami, sought to portray the removal of cameras as Tehran's response to world powers reneging on their commitments under the tattered 2015 nuclear deal. “The parties did not implement their commitments so there were no necessity for the cameras’ existence,” Eslami said after a meeting with lawmakers — remarks apparently aimed at his own domestic audience under the country’s new hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi.

  • ‘Quit sending good money after bad.’ Rand Paul wants Afghanistan aid halted.

    “Releasing money to the Taliban will add insult to injury,” Paul said.

  • Rubio demands Biden fire Milley over reported call to Chinese at end of Trump administration

    Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, has urged President Joe Biden to relieve Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, of his duties following reports that Milley promised to warn the Chinese government of any impending attack during the end of the Trump administration.

  • Pennsylvania lawmakers approve subpoenas of voters' personal information for 'forensic investigation'

    Republicans in Pennsylvania's Senate voted in favor of issuing a series of subpoenas to commence what it calls a "forensic investigation" into the 2020 election, the latest step toward a Maricopa-style audit of results that narrowly favored the Democratic nominee.

  • Chinese tycoon's companies pay $539M in US securities case

    Three companies linked to a Chinese businessman who is a prominent critic of his country’s ruling Communist Party have agreed to pay $539 million to settle charges they conducted an illegal securities offering, according to regulators. The New York- and Arizona-based companies linked to Guo Wengui raised $487 million from 5,000 investors who bought stock in GTV Media Group Inc. and a digital asset called G-Coins or G-Dollars, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday. Guo, who lives in New York City, left China in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to the businessman, including an intelligence official.

  • 2 Incredibly Cheap Cannabis Stocks

    The market may have lost its taste for marijuana for the moment, but that gives investors a chance to buy two deeply discounted growth stocks.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

    The editorial slammed the Florida Republican for "crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good."

  • Psaki rejects GOP calls for Gen. Mark Milley's dismissal, saying 'many of them were silent' as Trump 'fomented an insurrection'

    President Joe Biden is not "looking for the guidance" from those Republicans to make decisions, Psaki said.

  • Taiwan is 'sea fortress' against China, minister tells U.S. audience

    Taiwan is a "sea fortress" blocking China's expansion into the Pacific and is willing to share with other democracies its knowledge of countering Beijing's efforts to undermine it, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told a U.S. audience on Wednesday. The United States, like most countries, does not have formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is the democratically ruled island's most important international backer and arms supplier. China has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen first won office in 2016, seeking to force Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty claims, to the alarm of both Taipei and Washington.

  • U.S. judge rules Trump cannot stop rape accuser's lawsuit from proceeding

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump cannot delay a lawsuit accusing him of defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her in the mid-1990s. In a one-sentence order, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan refused to put the case on hold while Trump appeals an earlier ruling he made. The order could let Carroll obtain documents and other materials from Trump during the appeal.

  • Trump Impeachment Witness Calls on Milley to Resign over Secret China Call

    Alexander Vindman, a key witness for House Democrats' impeachment investigation against President Trump, called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley to resign on Tuesday.