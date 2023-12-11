These abandoned animals need new homes as holidays start
Four kittens found abandoned in Baltimore County will need new homes for the holidays.
Four kittens found abandoned in Baltimore County will need new homes for the holidays.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways from a bizarre week of football, as the duo react to each and every game from the NFL Week 14 Sunday slate. The duo start by discussing Fitz' nightmare experience witnessing his Las Vegas Raiders get shutout at home and what it means for both teams and their defunct offenses. Fitz and Frank also highlight the ending of the Sunday night game (and Patrick Mahomes' surprising reaction), the Dallas Cowboys' dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles and what it means for the NFC and the Detroit Lions appearing MIA against the Chicago Bears. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate, as they have discussions around Joe Flacco's unbelievable performance, Brock Purdy's legitimacy as an MVP candidate, Zach Wilson's comeback game, a wacky NFC South race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with their bold predictions for the doubleheader on Monday night, as Fitz predicts a huge game from Tyreek Hill, and Frank thinks the New York Giants pull off the upset against the Green Bay Packers.
Sean McVay's play call during a critical moment Sunday didn't make it to Matthew Stafford.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
Kelee Ringo doubled up on Sunday night.
Brandon Aubrey just doesn't miss for the Cowboys.
Plus, score toys, throw blankets and more gifts for the entire family for a steal.
After a hamstring injury kept Justin Jefferson out for two months, the star receiver was injured again
The Lions needed a huge fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Bears. They made it happen in Week 11, but not this week.
Reluctant to play, huh?
A mega-popular wireless charger for $16, popular earbuds for 60% off, cozy indoor-outdoor slippers at a nearly 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
A beloved figure in Tennessee, Wycheck played a key role in the Titans' famed "Music City Miracle" playoff win over the Buffalo Bills en route to the Super Bowl in 2000.
Burnt cookies are one thing, but your arms? No more!
As Wall Street looks ahead to 2024, chief strategists are already planning their New Year's resolutions. Stay diversified, pay attention to small-cap stocks, and follow the data were among the themes they offered.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
There is going to be a lot more carnival food in your future.
Overall, “deciding on a budget” for gifts and “going over budget” were the top holiday stressors on relationships.
Add to cart now to get it in time for holiday travel.
Sleigh every occasion in style and comfort thanks to these oversized toppers, trendy cardigans and cute turtlenecks.
I don't need more stuff — and do I really need to be buying something for everyone I've ever met?
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?