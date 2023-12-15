Abandoned Antioch business faces potential demolition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Eye sore” is what many people living along Murfreesboro Pike say when they drive past Antioch’s abandoned Checkers restaurant, where graffiti lines the walls and trash is littered across the property.

“It’s unsafe, and there’s no reason to keep it up any longer. It has been in this condition, in this poor condition, for quite some time,” said Metro Councilmember Joy Styles from District 32.

Styles has tried to work with multiple owners of this property to get it under control. After numerous conversations, she filed for demolition for the second time.

Federal assistance available for residents in 4 Middle Tennessee counties impacted by tornadoes

“In the demolition process, you get 30 days to respond from Codes. If nothing happens, the demolition takes place,” Styles said.

With messy properties all across Nashville, the Metro Department of Codes and Building Safety is constantly addressing concerns around the city.

“Over the last year, our Property Standards Division conducted 37,000 inspections for possible violations across Metro Davidson County,” said Will Dodd, the public information officer for Metro Codes.

WeGo Access buses delivered to transit system after years-long backorder

The department looks into violations from high grass and weeds, junk, and structurally unsound buildings.

“When we arrive at a structure that has to be condemned and demolished, that’s kind of the end of the road. We’ve tried every effort to reach out to the property owner, help them resolve the issue, whether that’s making repairs or demoing it on their own, so they can elect to do that on their own or make the necessary repairs to make it a structurally sound and safe building,” Dodd explained.

Styles believes it’s the responsibility of all members of the Metro Council to know their community and do what they can to make sure problematic properties are properly addressed.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“This is an eye sore, a potential health hazard, safety hazard, and we’re just going to take the building down,” Styles told News 2, referring to the abandoned Checkers along Murfreesboro Pike.

If you want to report a property violation, request service, or find other information about non-emergency services, go to hubNashville’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.