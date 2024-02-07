‘Abandoned’: Belmont insurance company denies claims, responsibility after sewage spill displaces 40 residents

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When Joe Lewin opens his new apartment door now, he’s slightly calmer than he was the day after Christmas.

That’s when a sewage spill forced Lewin and more than 30 other tenants out of their first-floor apartments. But the calmness passes with the thought of the $6000 he spent in the aftermath.

Previous | Sewage spill floods Belmont apartments; who is to blame?

“I started a new career, and I was finally able to start saving money and, you know, and I felt like I was doing something good for myself and then just watched all of it pretty much go,” said Joe Lewin.

He spent his own money on hotel costs, new furniture, and clothes for himself and his daughter. But Belmont’s insurance group denied liability claims against the city.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina League of Municipalities says because the city didn’t put the foreign debris in the system that caused the spill, responded within a reasonable time, and restored the line, they wouldn’t be held responsible for it.

“I think abandoned is a really good word. I feel like the city I live in, Belmont, was supposed to be an example to the rest of the state on how a municipality should be run. Right. And in this case, I feel like I’m not getting the same level of commitment that I put into the city,” Lewin said.

Belmont Mayor Richard Turner gave Queen City News a statement, saying officials understand: “This is disappointing news, especially given the impact on residents. Please know we rely on our insurance carrier for guidance and claim determination.”

Our research shows that while most North Carolina cities have sewer backup policies, Belmont does not.

Gaston County mother sues school district for kicking her homeless kids out of class

Lewin says he was told there was a buildup of fats, oils, and grease that caused the sewer blockage leading to the spill.

“There’s several restaurants right next door to us. You know, it’s a very congested area. And what I was shocked to find out was like, ‘Why was this blockage not noticed until it was too, until it was too late?'” Lewin said.

Lewin wants an investigation, saying he doesn’t believe city workers followed proper maintenance routines to clear that kind of blockage.

He sent follow-up questions to city leaders and the North Carolina League of Municipalities with no response.

So Lewin and other tenants are turning to court.

“We’re going to fight this. I don’t, I don’t believe that we should take no as an answer. I don’t believe that being told, since there’s a lack of sufficient evidence, we’re going to do nothing,” Lewin said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.