Abandoned car spurs search for man shot, taken from Walmart parking lot, TX cops say

A search is underway for a missing Texas man who authorities say was shot and taken from a Walmart parking lot.

On Oct 6., officers with the Round Rock Police Department responded to a call about a “suspicious vehicle” outside a Walmart on the city’s northeast side. Police discovered it belonged to a missing man, 30-year-old Shawn Joseph, the department said in a news release.

Police say another man, Royce Loggins, shot Joseph and took him away from the scene on the night of Oct. 5.

Investigators soon arrested Loggins, 31, on a charge of aggravated assault, the release said.

Despite Loggins’ arrest, Joseph is still missing and his “whereabouts remain unknown,” police said.

“This is an isolated incident, and the suspect was known by the victim,” police said.

Officials did not say what may have motivated the attack.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Round Rock police detective Todd Spradlin at 512-671-2853.

Round Rock is roughly 20 miles north of Austin.

