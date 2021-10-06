Abandoned cars stranded in floodwaters

The Daily Beast

Twitter/NBC DFWPolice were hunting for an 18-year-old student on Wednesday after he allegedly got into a fight at a north Texas high school, then drew a gun and opened fire.The Arlington Police Department said that three students and one adult were injured in an incident that forced hundreds of students and staff at Mansfield Timberview High School into lockdown for at least an hour. “This is not a random act of violence... this is a student that got into a fight and drew a weapon,” Assistant Ch