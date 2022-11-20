Abandoned dam in Oklahoma City a threat to life and property for more than 20 years

9
Steve Lackmeyer, Oklahoman
·4 min read
Oklahoma City firefighters rescued a 58-year-old woman from her SUV on Sept. 27, 2017, after fast-moving water pinned the vehicle against guard rails on a spillway on Silver Lake Lane in the Ski Island neighborhood. The woman was not injured.
Oklahoma City firefighters rescued a 58-year-old woman from her SUV on Sept. 27, 2017, after fast-moving water pinned the vehicle against guard rails on a spillway on Silver Lake Lane in the Ski Island neighborhood. The woman was not injured.

Editor's note: This story is part of an analysis of climate and U.S. dam data by USA TODAY network reporters, including The Oklahoman's Steve Lackmeyer. Thousands of dams pose a growing threat to nearby communities as the climate changes. Nearly 3,000 have been flagged as being in poor or unsatisfactory condition, including Oklahoma City's Overholser dam and the ones in the story below.

More than 20 years have passed since the Knight Lake dam was declared a “high hazard” that needed immediate repairs to avoid a potential flood that would damage nearby apartments and pose a threat to public safety.

The dam in northwest Oklahoma City is one of seven in Oklahoma County listed as high hazards, but unlike the other privately owned structures, the Knight Lake dam has nobody to claim it. A USA TODAY network investigation shows thousands of dams are in need of repair and vulnerable to increasingly volatile weather patterns.

The Knight Lake dam’s condition was deemed to be poor throughout the 1990s, and records show owners at the time failed to respond to repairs requested by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. Since then, ownership and responsibility has been in legal dispute.

More:Live near a dam? It could be crumbling, threatening homes and lives as heavy rains increase

Zachary Hollandsworth, engineering director of the water resources board, sees no solution anytime soon even as the threat to hundreds of nearby residents remains.

“The spillway is in very poor condition,” Hollandsworth said. “It’s got insufficient flow capacity beyond just being damaged. There are trees and vegetation all along the downstream of the embankment.”

Other deficiencies identified during inspections include seepage through the bottom of the dam that has created a permanent wetland; deep pedestrian and bike trails cut into the face of the dam and a utility pole mounted on the dam’s shoulder; and trees, bushes and other vegetation that are potential conduits for erosion.

Knight Lake is one of several bodies of water dammed in the 1960s and 1970s as the Northwest Expressway corridor was developed with thousands of single-family homes and apartments luring families to live in the Putnam City Public Schools district.

Two of those lakes, Regal and Pines East, also have dams listed as being “high hazard” structures, but unlike the Knight Lake dam, homeowners’ associations have taken responsibility and are working on repairs.

Yet another dam at the former Sportsman’s Club, now a senior residents center owned by the Chickasaw Nation, is in the midst of being repaired by the tribe after being deemed a high hazard.

There are seven dams in the Oklahoma City area that fall under the &quot;poor&quot; category, according to data from the Hydroclimate Extremes Research Group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This is a look at five in neighborhoods around Lake Hefner. The other two are at Lake Overholser and Lake Aluma in northeast Oklahoma City.
There are seven dams in the Oklahoma City area that fall under the "poor" category, according to data from the Hydroclimate Extremes Research Group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This is a look at five in neighborhoods around Lake Hefner. The other two are at Lake Overholser and Lake Aluma in northeast Oklahoma City.

More:What happens if a dam fails? An inside look at the Overholser dam's nightmare scenario

“None of these are like Knight Lake,” Hollandsworth said. “It’s an awkward situation. The actual ownership of the dam is dispute.”

Georgie Rasco, executive director of Neighborhood Alliance of Central Oklahoma, believes the risks posed by privately owned dams make them too dangerous to not be taken over by local government.

Beyond maintenance, neighborhood associations have been confronted with questions about how to operate dams. The Silver Lake neighborhood association was sued by the family of D’angelo Williams after he drowned in floodwaters in 2020. The neighborhood is not far from Knight, Pines East and Regal lakes. The Silver Lake dam has been flooded multiple times over the years with at least once instance of a motorist needing to be rescued by firefighters.

More:More than 200 U.S. dams have failed in rain storms since 2000. See if your community is at risk

“It’s an absurdity that neighborhoods are saddled with maintaining dams that affect their own residents and also others downstream with flooding,” Rascoe said. “This was a pizza delivery driver who drove over the dam and the neighborhood was responsible for putting up a sign when there was too much water. He went across it, got swept up in the water and died.”

Rascoe said developers were eager to build dams and create lake amenities to entice homebuyers, and a survey of advertisements for Knight Lake from the early 1970s described the area as a “fisherman’s paradise.”

Rascoe suggests Oklahoma City should look at other cities that have taken over maintenance and operation of private dams.

Paddle boats are washed up Aug. 19, 2007, on the railing of the S Shore Drive spillway through the Silver Lake addition.
Paddle boats are washed up Aug. 19, 2007, on the railing of the S Shore Drive spillway through the Silver Lake addition.

“These neighborhoods cannot keep up,” Rascoe said. “And if a dam breaches, it will flood neighborhoods within 14 hours. It’s an economic problem, but our city needs to wake up and address it.”

Rascoe also wants the city to look at whether developers should be subjected to more oversight when they choose to dam up water for new neighborhoods.

“We cannot continue to add to the problem,” Rascoe said. “There isn’t anyone to help you. There is no cavalry coming. You are on your own.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Privately owned dams in OKC area listed in 'poor' condition

Recommended Stories

  • Guest column: Can we quit claiming Oklahoma, please?

    Our state appears to be being claimed in the name of Jesus by our governor, through a theopolitical movement called Dominionism.

  • OU punter Michael Turk proposes to Sooners softball star Grace Lyons after Bedlam win

    In the aftermath of the Sooners’ 28-13 win over Oklahoma State, Michael Turk proposed to his longtime girlfriend, OU softball standout Grace Lyons.

  • Gov. Kevin Stitt's firearm was found with his intoxicated underage son. No charges filed

    John Drew Stitt, the son of Gov. Kevin Stitt, told law enforcement officers he was intoxicated and had taken his father's gun.

  • Minnesota weather: Sunshine for your Sunday

    Expect plenty of sunshine Sunday, with the high temperature reaching into the upper 20s to lower 30s for most of the state.

  • Darius Garland with an assist vs the Miami Heat

    Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) with an assist vs the Miami Heat, 11/20/2022

  • Oscar-winning Oklahoma filmmaker Gray Frederickson dies

    The Oklahoma City native mentored thousands of aspiring actors, filmmakers and crew members over his six decades in the movie business.

  • Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western New York

    Piles of snow taller than most people have buried parts of western and northern New York. Snowfall totals as high as 77 inches have been reported in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. A lake-effect storm caused by cold air picking up moisture from warmer lakes has pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day. The snowfall in some spots ranked among the highest ever recorded in the area. Up to 2 feet of snow has been dumped on some communities in Michigan south of Lake Superior and east of Lake Michigan.

  • Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan signs deal with Trump family for Oman project

    Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas. The regulatory statement issued on Sunday did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement with the Trump Organization, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world. The Aida project, a joint venture with Oman Tourism Development Company, will include Trump residential villas, a hotel and a golf course built near Muscat and would take over a decade to complete, the Dar Al Arkan filing said.

  • England vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby result and reaction as England complete incredible comeback to snatch draw

    <strong>England 25-25 New Zealand: </strong>Will Stuart scored two tries as England produced an incredible comeback from 25-6 down with nine minutes to go

  • Buyer beware: These 11 toys were recalled, but they still might be sold online

    The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) is releasing its report on the most dangerous recalled toys of the year. The scariest part? These toys may still be available to purchase.

  • UK PM tours destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv

    STORY: Video released by the Ukrainian presidential press service shows&nbsp;Sunak&nbsp;and&nbsp;Zelenskiy&nbsp;speaking to each other while walking in the snow.Following the meeting,&nbsp;Sunak&nbsp;said Britain would provide a 50 million pound ($59.4 million) air defense package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones."We are today providing new air defense, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead,"&nbsp;Sunak&nbsp;said in a statement.Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure with long range attacks since last month, including using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones, for which Ukraine has sought air defenses from the West.

  • Trump says Kari Lake’s election race ‘not over yet’ despite her defeat

    Trump falsely claimed ‘there were a lot of broken voting machines’ in Republican areas

  • Commanders climb above .500 with fifth win in six games

    The Commanders didn’t face much resistance in Houston, winning for the fifth time in the past six games to climb above .500. Their 23-10 win over the Texans gives Washington a 6-5 record. Washington has not been over .500 this late in the season since 2018. Houston remains on track for the No. 1 overall [more]

  • As the Colorado River is stretched thin by drought, can the 100-year-old rules that divide it still work?

    From mountain ranches in Wyoming to vegetable fields in Yuma, water users look for ways to keep the Colorado River flowing.

  • Jonathan Bennett Celebrates Hallmark’s “Inclusive Programming” Amid Candice Cameron Bure’s “Traditional Marriage” Remark

    Jonathan Bennett, who is the star of Hallmark’s The Holiday Sitter, is celebrating the channel’s “inclusive programming” by producing movies featuring an LGBTQ+ couple as the leads. “I’m just proud to be part of Hallmark channel that is doing so much inclusive programming like The Holiday Sitter, which is an LGBTQ+ led Christmas movie,” Bennett […]

  • Wanted man for murder arrested for stealing Dodge Charger, guns, among other charges

    A man was arrested for drugs, guns, and a stolen car.

  • A Guide to Princess Diana's Rumored Boyfriends

    Here are the men Princess Diana was romantically linked to during her lifetime from Prince Charles to James Hewitt, Hasnat Khan, and Dodi Al Fayed. Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married for more than 15 years, but over the course of their troubled union, both parties were unfaithful. Charles, of course, was having an affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles, but Diana had relationships, too.

  • Colorado Governor: club shooting an 'act of evil'

    STORY: "I feel that same pit in my stomach that so many of you today do, a feeling sadly all too familiar," Polis said in a video appearance during a vigil held at a local church."There'll be more information in the next days and hours about who or where or why. But ultimately, there is no answer to the unspeakable act of evil. It really means we must come together, show our love for one another, and how precious life is, and how no matter who you are, who you love, Colorado and America welcomes you and protects everyone," Polis said.A gunman killed at least five people and injured 25 others inside Club Q before being stopped by "heroic" clubgoers, officials said on Sunday.Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old man, and said he used a "long rifle." He was taken into police custody shortly after the shooting began and was being treated for injuries, according to officials.

  • I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Dessert Recipes for Thanksgiving

    Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. What I love the most is that people get to share a delicious meal with their loved ones and reflect on things they're grateful for. If you like the ever-controversial pumpkin pie, you'll love our Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie and our Coconut-Rum Pumpkin Pie (which I'm planning to make this year).

  • Adele Thanks Fans for 'Coming Back to Me' During Opening Night of 'Perfect' Las Vegas Residency

    The superstar shared her first of 32 "Weekends with Adele" concerts at Caesars Palace on Friday night