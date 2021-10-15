Abandoned Dodge Chargers Rescued From Missouri Field

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

They’re finally going to some loving homes…

Imagine you’re driving along and see in a field in a rural area several classic Dodge Chargers just sitting there. The muscle cars have obviously been left in the outdoors for years and years, the thick patina on the paint and the vinyl roofs telling that story. It’s not something most gearheads get to experience these days since such finds are usually out of view of the general public, usually for various reasons.

Check out the monstrous 9.9-liter Hemi V8 in a Dodge Charger here.

Auto Archeology has a knack for tracking down these sorts of miraculous sights. He has a lot of connections and works them well, helping to rescue neglected classic cars like these Dodge Chargers so they get the loving home they so richly deserve. After all, it’s not like Dodge is making cars like these anymore, so we all need to do our part to preserve the past before kids start believing all cars are plastic Easter eggs on wheels.

Obviously, these cars are gigantic projects. Even if the powertrains are left inside, it’s likely they won’t fire up easily. The bodies are needing a lot of attention, with some showing signs of crash damage which was never repaired. Considering how much classic Dodge Chargers are worth these days, thanks in part to The Dukes of Hazzard, these things are probably each worth at least a fair amount.

For real enthusiasts, these Mopars are about more than just the money. They represent an important time in American automotive history when rumbling muscle cars dominated the streets. We’re living in a somewhat similar situation now, only it’s also a lot different, thanks to the American muscle car renaissance. How long will the resurgence of American muscle last? Nobody knows, but it’s the kind of thing which could easily be wiped out by government regulation and an oil crisis, just like before. Often, you just don’t know what you really have until you don’t have it anymore.

Story continues

Check out this video to learn more about these Chargers and to see them getting pulled onto trailers.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.