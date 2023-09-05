‘Abandoned’ dog at Metallica concert actually broke out to see band. See her at show

A metal-loving dog escaped her home’s yard to have a night out and see Metallica perform at a stadium nearby.

A picture of the pup named Storm surfaced on social media, showing her sitting back and enjoying the hours-long show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, according to a post by Metallica on X, formerly known as Twitter.

You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @SoFiStadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.



After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm… pic.twitter.com/d0wtFQ6q4w — Metallica (@Metallica) August 31, 2023

“We were like, ‘How did she get in the concert and actually sit in a seat? How did she get (past) all of the security and the gate and the metal detectors and everything?’ And I’m pretty sure it was super crowded,” Storm’s owner, Aribeth Hurtado, told KTLA. “So she probably just squeezed her way through the crowd and sat down in a seat.”

Initially, folks thought Storm was abandoned at the stadium, so she was taken to a shelter, according to an Aug. 26 post on Facebook by The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, a Sherman Oaks-based animal shelter.

But the four-legged friend wasn’t abandoned at all, she escaped and went to the stadium all by herself, the foundation said in an Aug. 30 post on Facebook.

Storm, described by the foundation as “very friendly and sweet” was reunited with her owners the next day, according to Metallica’s post on X.

“She should be a musical dog … my family always plays really loud music in the afternoon, so I want to say it wasn’t something that was out of the norm for her,” Hurtado told KTLA.

Inglewood is about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

