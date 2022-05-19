Abandoned Farmhouse Hides Several Classic Cars

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which of these cars would you rescue?

Often times the term “time capsule” is used to describe what are obviously highly staged barn find videos – this is not one of those times. Instead, what we bring to you today is an amazing video of a guy exploring an abandoned farmhouse located in the middle of nowhere in Canada, along with several classic cars and some farm equipment, for good measure. While it’s sad to see these vehicles just deteriorating as they sit, at the same time it’s incredibly mesmerizing.

Watch the Motorious Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or other platforms.

Abandoned at least 12 years, the farmhouse was built in the early 1920s. Scattered about the overgrown property are multiple classic cars, like a Volkswagen Type 2 single-cab pickup truck. Most have parts missing, some show obvious collision damage. Why they were strewn around the farm is a good question we’ll never get answered.

If you’re like us, you’re wondering why someone would leave all these cars, farm equipment, and a house full of stuff just sitting. The guy who runs Abandoned Urbex Canada thinks it’s possible the owners died of natural causes and their next of kin just didn’t care. That seems really weird, but some people have interesting ideas or are just lazy. Maybe there’s another explanation, but his seems like a pretty good guess.

Sadly, the guy says some people have gone through the house and taken antique items for their own profit. While they might reason the things have been abandoned and so are up for grabs, we’re not entirely sure about the legality and morality of such a move. We’re also guessing nobody has bothered pulling in a wrecker to take the cars because that would be too obvious, which tells you all you need to know about what people really think about stealing stuff from the property.

If you could rescue any of these cars legally, which would you take? Check out the video for yourself. If you want to skip straight to the part with the classic cars, go to 14:09 in the video.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympian Johnny Weir On How He Is Inspired By Eurovision

    Catch Johnny Weir's coverage of Eurovision 2022 on Peacock!

  • University Hills library branch celebrates reopening on Saturday

    The University Hills branch of the Austin Public Library will be reopening to the public on Saturday with a reopening party for the community featuring live music performances, food and drink, and activities for families.

  • LeBron James Calls Drake's Son His 'Nephew' After He Imitates Him In Adorable Video

    LeBron James called Drake’s son, Adonis, his “nephew” after seeing an adorable video of the 4-year-old imitating his signature basketball moves, according to Complex.

  • China Eastern probe eyes intentional action- sources

    STORY: Investigators of the deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet in March are looking at whether it was due to intentional action by someone on the flight deck with no evidence so far of technical malfunction. That’s according to two people briefed on the matter who spoke to Reuters. On Tuesday a Wall Street Journal report cited U.S. officials who said flight data from one of the plane’s black boxes showed someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed the plane. The incident was mainland China’s deadliest air disaster in decades, killing all 123 passengers and nine crew members on board. Jet-maker Boeing, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, and the Chinese embassy in Washington declined to comment. NTSB investigators travelled to China to assist with the probe, and helped review black box data at a U.S. lab in Washington. The Boeing 737-800 was on a short flight in southern China before it took a rapid descent and crashed in a mountain range in the province of Guangxi. Authorities have said the pilots did not respond to repeated calls from air traffic controllers and nearby planes during the plunge. China Eastern could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday, but the Wall Street Journal reported that the airline said in a statement that no evidence emerged that could determine whether or not there were any problems with the aircraft. In a summary of its preliminary crash report in April, Chinese regulators did not point to any technical recommendations on the 737-800, which has been in service since 1997 with a strong safety record, according to experts. On Wednesday morning - screenshots of the Wall Street Journal story appeared to be censored on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo and messaging app Wechat. The hashtag topics "China Eastern" and "China Eastern black boxes" were banned on Weibo - and users are unable to share the story in group chats on Wechat.

  • Wiz Khalifa Buys Modern Farmhouse in Encino for $7.6 Million

    The rapper is the first resident of the newly-built pad

  • The Dangers of Using Homemade Formula Amid Shortage

    Doctors and dietitians are highlighting the dangers associated with using homemade formula amid the shortage.

  • Osceola sheriff discusses recommendation of charges in Wawa fire

    The Osceola County Sheriff's Office intends to recommend charges against one of its deputies and a man, following a pursuit in February that ended at a Wawa gas station in Orlando with a struggle and a fire, the State Attorney's Office said Thursday.

  • 25 Easy Coffee Recipes That Taste Even Better Than Your Morning Cup

    Coffee is life. So why not add it to everything? Everything from the perfect latte technique to coffee-rubbed steak, here are all the coffee recipes you can dream of.

  • 2024 Ford Mustang caught benchmarking Mach 1 in spy photos

    Ford is benchmarking the 2024 Mustang against its high performance Mach 1 as we can see from these new spy photos of a prototype testing in the field.

  • Oil analyst: ‘We’re looking at an increasing demand curve’

    Bob Iaccino, Path Trading Partners Co-Founder, Chief Market Strategist and the Stock Think Tank Co-Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the projections for rising gas prices and how companies are absorbing energy costs.

  • China’s Stimulus Tops $5 Trillion as Covid Zero Batters Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plans to bolster growth as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns crush activity will see a whopping $5.3 trillion pumped into its economy this year.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor Att

  • Guns are traumatizing Black America. Advocates demand investment, support

    Black Americans are facing a crisis of gun-related homicides, from personal disputes to mass shootings, according to figures released last week by the Centers

  • Kate Middleton Fills in for Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace's Second Garden Party of the Year

    Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Alexandra stepped in for Queen Elizabeth at the second Buckingham Palace Garden Party of 2022.

  • American mom goes viral when she shares her multicultural family’s Korean birthday tradition: ‘This is so cool’

    TikTokers around the world were shocked to learn they celebrate the same exact birthday tradition.

  • Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops

    Nearly 1,000 last-ditch Ukrainian fighters who had held out inside Mariupol's pulverized steel plant have surrendered, Russia said Wednesday, as the battle that turned the city into a worldwide symbol of defiance and suffering drew toward a close. Meanwhile, the first captured Russian soldier to be put on trial by Ukraine on war-crimes charges pleaded guilty to killing a civilian and could get life in prison. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO, abandoning generations of neutrality for fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop with Ukraine.

  • Billie Lourd Says She Teased Her Mom for Not Wearing a Bra — But Now Doesn't Wear One Either

    "Why was I hating on her for it!?" Billie Lourd asked PEOPLE, of the frustration she used to have towards her late mother Carrie Fisher for going braless

  • Omar Zaheer reveals unseen idol nullifier that led to his Survivor demise

    The ousted player also opens up about a Ponderosa experience that turned "ugly."

  • Chinese Eastern plane crash that killed 132 people was likely intentional, report says

    The China Eastern Airlines plane crash that occurred in March and resulted in the death of nine crew members and 123 passengers may have been deliberate, according to a new report. Passengers flying on a Boeing 737-800 during flight MU5735 were en route from Kunming, Yunnan Province, to Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on March 21. A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report states that data from a black box discovered at the crash site indicates that someone in the cockpit intentionally plunged the aircraft.

  • Camila Cabello's Underboob-Baring Bra Top Shows Off Her Strong Abs

    Camila Cabello just showed off her strong abs and even a little underboob in an intricate, floral, chain bra top. The singer is all about body positivity!

  • Very pregnant mom shares what it’s like getting ready for date night: ‘I give up’

    Let's just say a bump can make certain tasks... difficult.