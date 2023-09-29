Abandoned flip-flops lead cops to woman accused of home burglary, Georgia deputies say

A Georgia woman was arrested after deputies said she robbed a home for liquor and prescription drugs — but forgot her footwear.

An abandoned pair of flip-flops led them to a 44-year-old woman who was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with burglary, The Newnan Times-Herald reported, citing the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

McClatchy News isn’t naming the woman because she wasn’t charged with a violent crime.

Authorities got a call about a break-in at a home in Sharpsburg on Sept. 10, according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News. The homeowners told deputies they returned from out of town to find their house in disarray.

They arrived at about 10:45 p.m. and noticed the door to the garage was locked, which wasn’t normal, the report said. Once inside, the couple saw bags of food were yanked from the freezer and Tide laundry detergent pods were scattered on the kitchen floor.

Oxycodone pills were also missing from their bathroom medicine cabinet, according to authorities.

The homeowners noted that a family friend had come by to check on their pets earlier in the day, but didn’t mention anything unusual.

During the investigation, the couple noticed a flip-flop that didn’t belong to either of them, the report said. One was in the living room and the other was left at the back door.

They checked a security camera in the living room but realized the memory card had been removed, deputies said.

A bottle of Patron tequila, Delta-8 gummies and a quartz wristwatch were among the other items reported missing from the home, according to the incident report.

The homeowner told authorities he suspected his neighbor’s girlfriend, later identified as the 44-year-old. He alleged that she had taken pills from their bathroom when she visited months earlier, according to deputies.

The flip-flops were put into evidence and helped confirm the woman as a suspect.

Sharpsburg is about 40 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

