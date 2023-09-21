Abandoned gas station burns overnight in Colorado Springs, causing lane shutdowns
Lanes of Fillmore Street were closed Thursday morning after CSFD extinguished a structure fire
US stocks were poised to continue their retreat on Thursday as investors worried over the Fed's hawkish stance.
General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis announced layoffs in Kansas and Ohio due to the ongoing UAW strike.
If the federal government shuts down on Oct. 1, many critical US agencies will close their doors and send employees home. But that is likely not to be the case at the IRS.
'Stat Nerd Thursday' is back for another episode! Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don give you one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 3. The two also react to the Browns signing Kareem Hunt and Harmon shares his analysis on the Cam Akers trade to Minnesota.
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
Stocks were mixed Wednesday as Wall Street digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady as expected.
Technical debt is often the unsung villain of the enterprise, crippling companies seeking to modernize as they realize just how much "legacy" lives in their stack. This is something that fledgling U.K. startup AppFactor is setting out to solve, with a platform that helps enterprises automatically re-architect their legacy applications, readying them for deployment into a new cloud-native home. AppFactor was formally incorporated in mid-2021, however CEO and founder Keith Neilson has only been working on it fully since January, recently closing a pre-seed round of funding he says weighed in at north of £1 million ($1.3 million).
The Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to secure the release of five Americans held captive in Iran. Was it worth the hefty price tag?
Amazon has added a brand new soundbar to its Fire line, as well as refreshed streaming sticks.
Your guide to emergency roadside assistance, including who needs emergency roadside assistance, what roadside plans cover, and who offers roadside services
Amazon is making it easier to map smart home devices. During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the company demoed Map View, an upcoming feature in the Alexa mobile app that'll let customers create a digital map of their house and pin connected devices to it. From Map View, users will be able to see the status of, control and add new devices.
During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Amazon announced that it'll soon use a new generative AI model to power improved experiences across its Echo family of devices. "Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love -- like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment," Dave Limp, the SVP of devices and services at Amazon, said onstage. Amazon says that the new model will power more conversational experiences -- experiences that take into account body language as well as a person's eye contact and gestures.
Greg Brooks missed Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State due to what LSU head coach Brian Kelly called a “medical emergency.”
The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft plans an all-digital Xbox Series X and haptic controller, Our verdict on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Neuralink opens enrollment for its first human-brain-computer interfaces.
The 2023 Padres are a mess, apparently from the top down.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the biggest powerhouse matchups for this coming weekend of college football action.
President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
Aston Martin Valkyrie could fulfill its destiny as a WEC Hypercar in 2025. Aston Martin is reportedly in talks with the U.S.-based Heart of Racing team.
Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract included behavioral clauses.