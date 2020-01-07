Abandoned kitten who lost eyesight finds home with family of adopted children originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A kitten has found her forever home with a family of kids who were adopted one month before her.

On Dec. 14, Alanna Lundin and her kids -- Cassandra, 18, Elijah, 14, and Samantha, 13 -- took in Ilene the kitten.

Ilene was found wrapped in a pile of trash by a good Samaritan in California and brought to the Oregon Humane Society.

The tiny feline was in need of a good home.

"My youngest felt it was similar to her situation," Lundin, of Beaverton, Oregon, told "Good Morning America." "She said, 'I want to give Ilene a loving family that could take care of her' since she received the same thing, essentially."

PHOTO: On Nov. 1, Alanna Lundin officially adopted Cassandra, Elijah and Samantha -- the youngest of a sibling group of six. The single mother had fostered them for 1,183 days. (Oregon Humane Society) More

On Nov. 1, Lundin officially adopted Cassandra, Elijah and Samantha -- the youngest of a sibling group of six. The single mother had fostered them for 1,183 days.

MORE: This adorable puppy with a mustache is up for adoption and could become a social media star

"They had never been to school before, they came to me and didn't know how read," Lundin said, confirming the kids were a product of neglect. "They never cleaned before ... never been to the doctor. I think it just tugged at my heart."

Ilene the kitten was found wrapped in a pile of trash by a good Samaritan in California and brought to the Oregon Humane Society. She has a condition which resulted in her blindness. She is held in this undated photo with one of her owners, Elijah, 14. (Oregon Humane Society ) More

She added, "We feel safe now that we're together for real."

As a family, Lundin and the kids have enjoyed fostering shelter animals through OHS. They've even adopted three cats from the organization.

PHOTO: Ilene the kitten was found wrapped in a pile of trash by a good Samaritan in California and brought to the Oregon Humane Society. (Oregon Humane Society) More

When Lundin saw Ilene's story on the local news, she knew her teens would want to adopt the kitten.

"I sent them a text and I said, 'Hey look at this poor baby what do you think?'" she recalled. "All of them said, 'Can we have her? Can we help her?'"

PHOTO: Ilene the kitten was found wrapped in a pile of trash by a good Samaritan in California and brought to the Oregon Humane Society. She has a condition which resulted in her blindness. (Oregon Humane Society) More

MORE: Boy gets adopted on the same day his family adopts a dog: 'I was adopted and now I'm ready to do it for him'

Laura Klink, public information manager at OHS, said Ilene came to the shelter with an eye condition called microphthalmia, which could be caused by trauma or infection.

Ilene is completely blind and uses her other senses to climb on things and find her litter box.

PHOTO: On Dec. 14, Alanna Lundin of Beaverton, Oregon, and her kids -- Cassandra, 18, Elijah, 14, and Samantha, 13 -- took in Ilene the kitten. (Oregon Humane Society ) More