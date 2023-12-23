The abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike; a look into the past

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you are from Pennsylvania, you have probably driven on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Whether it is the main line or the Northeast Extension, many people drive these roads often.

But there is one portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike that has not been driven on since the 1960s. According to the US Federal Highway Administration, a 13-mile stretch of the turnpike in Bedford and Fulton counties, which includes three tunnels and a travel plaza was bypassed in 1968.

Construction of the turnpike started in the 1880s but was not completed until the fall of 1940. It was a four-lane highway, which consists of seven tunnels. All motorists could have a safe journey all while saving time. The highway administration says the 160-mile roadway cost around $61 million.

In 1941, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reported that more than 2 million cars have traveled on the road. But by the 1960s more and more vehicles have traveled on the road and traffic jams were consistent, especially near the tunnels where the lanes narrowed.

During the 1960s a study was done to see how the problem can be fixed. It was then decided that it was more economical to expand four of the tunnels with new tunnels and to bypass three tunnels that were built when the roadway was built. The project was completed in the late 1960s and thus caused a 13-mile stretch of the turnpike to essentially become abandoned.

The road has not been traveled in over 50 years. Many nature lovers, bikers, and other people explore the road since it was abandoned. The road is sometimes used to for road reflector testing and rumble strip testing. The road has also been used for training the military, and in music videos, according to the National Highway Administration.

The abandoned portion of the turnpike is not officially open, but the public can go there on an “at your own risk” basis, according to the Us Department of Transportation.,

