Abandoned by smuggler, immigrant woman survives 6 days in Texas winter storm, feds say

An immigrant woman “left for dead” survived the brutal Texas winter storm for six days before fresh tire tracks led her to safety, authorities say.

The 43-year-old woman from Mexico was abandoned Feb. 13 by a smuggler in West Texas as the arctic blast swept over the state and much of the country, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A concerned relative alerted Border Patrol agents in Van Horn of her plight, and they searched the area, authorities said. But she was nowhere to be found as temperatures dropped into the single digits and snow fell.

The woman later told agents she spent three days hidden among rocks during the snowstorm. When the snowfall ended, she found an abandoned shed and took cover there for three more days amid freezing temperatures.

After six days in the wilderness, the woman made a fortunate discovery: tracks on a dirt road that she followed until finding a rancher.

The rancher notified agents of the woman and they went to the ranch to provide medical aid. She was suffering from hypothermia and “severe” frostbite, authorities say.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. After she was released, the woman was processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for adjudication.

“It’s unfortunate so many people place their lives in the hands of unscrupulous smugglers, which often results in a tragic situation like this,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin said in a news release. “For smugglers, it’s a business and they will leave you behind if you cannot keep up with them.”

Texas power outages visible from space during winter storm. Look at the stark change

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • Stevie Wonder Tells Oprah He Is Permanently Moving to Ghana to Protect Grandchildren from Injustice

    "I don't want to see my children's children's children have to say, 'Oh, please like me. Please respect me ... What kinda [life is that]?" the 25-time Grammy-winner told the host

  • Viola Davis Models Ivy Park Outfits with Daughter Genesis, 10: 'Thank You Beyoncé!'

    Viola Davis previously told PEOPLE that her love for Genesis "surpasses anything that I could want from the material world"

  • Kids kicked out of Catholic school after Sacramento mom's racy online pics surface

    Crystal and Chris Jackson just received word Sunday night that their three sons are not allowed to attend Sacramento's Sacred Heart Parish School anymore, and they said it's all because of Crystal's online presence as a model on the adult, membership-based website OnlyFans.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ who turned on Trump seeks release after organic foods cause ‘digestive issues’

    US Capitol riot suspect had been on a hunger strike until authorities offered healthier menu

  • Ted Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun texts

    Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) wife apparently had a mole in one of her recent group chats, and she's not happy. The Texas senator sat down on Tuesday with the Ruthless podcast after drawing outrage for flying to Cancun with his family while Texas suffered through power outages last week. Amid the scandal, The New York Times managed to obtain texts Cruz's wife, Heidi, sent to their friends and neighbors about the trip. "Heidi's pretty pissed at that," Cruz said of the leaked texts. "She actually was over at her neighbor's house yesterday sort of walking through [it]." Cruz noted his wife texted their neighbors, a group that includes both Republicans and Democrats, and he decried the texts leaking to the media as an example of the "ridiculously politicized and nasty" climate, adding, "Here's a suggestion: just don't be a--holes. Just treat each other as human beings." The text messages obtained by the Times revealed how quickly Cruz's widely-panned trip to Cancun came together amid the crisis in Texas, with the senator's wife texting that her house was "FREEZING" and asking, "Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun." The Times noted the messages were "provided to The New York Times and confirmed by a second person on the thread, who declined to be identified because of the private nature of the texts." Kwame Anthony Appiah, The New York Times Magazine's "in-house ethicist," told the Times the situation "strikes me as a pretty substantial breach of norms about confidentiality." Cruz, who has since expressed regret over his trip to Cancun, didn't say on the podcast whether he's figured out who was behind the leak, though one can only presume a full, possibly years-long investigation is underway. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tells @RuthlessPodcast his wife Heidi is “pretty pissed” about the leaked Cancun texts: “It's a sign of how ridiculously politicized and nasty and just ... Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be assholes. Just treat each other as human beings.” pic.twitter.com/ANtsOFmkfu — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingBoard members of Texas grid operator resign following blackoutsWhat New York City might reveal about declining COVID-19 cases

  • Italy landslide drags 200 coffins into the sea near popular tourist resort

    Hundreds of coffins were carried away and plunged into the seas after a landslide on Tuesday hit a graveyard in a village near Genoa. Firemen and rescuers in Camogli, a cliff-side village near the northern city of Genoa, scrambled to rescue the coffins, many of which were damaged or destroyed after falling on the rocks about 50 metres below the cemetery. Only a dozen coffins out of the more than 200 swept away had been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon. Images of open and partially destroyed coffins floating in Camogli’s green waters were published by most Italian media and were shared widely on social media. The landslide appears to have been caused by coastal erosion, aggravated by severe storms that hit the northern Liguria region in recent years. It also destroyed two chapels at the Camogli cemetery. Genoa prosecutors have opened an investigation into the disaster, examining recent building works in the area, which they say could have played a role in the landslide. Local news reports suggested that the slope at Camogli had started to suffer from instability problems after a major storm in 2018. Works to mitigate the instability on parts of the cliff are ongoing. Families who lost their relatives' remains at sea will be offered support, Camogli's mayor said. “We’ll do our best to identify the bodies also using DNA tests,” said Francesco Olivari. “We are also planning to create a team that would provide psychological support to those people, who are understandably under shock.”

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • Melania Trump Is Reportedly Spending Her Days Post-White House Stewing at the Spa

    Namely over the media attention of her successor, Dr. Jill Biden.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Files Lawsuit Claiming Son's Killers Were Acting 'On Behalf and Under the Cover' of Police

    Arbery's mother has filed a lawsuit alleging that law enforcement conspired with the men who killed her son in an effort to keep the trio out of prison.

  • Housing: FOMO is fueling a homebuying surge that could become ‘a curse’

    A pandemic, historically low mortgage rates, and record low housing inventory are helping to drive many homebuyers to skip crucial steps to get in on the housing market.

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • ‘I was living in hell’: COVID's triggers push some with eating disorders to finally get help

    The pandemic has created challenges for people living with eating disorders, including disrupted routines, increased isolation and loss of control.

  • Man shares 'genius' resume hack that will get employers to notice you right away: 'This info is gold'

    A TikTok user has gone viral for sharing a resume hack that is supposed to get employers or recruiters to notice you immediately.

  • Ted Cruz says the media is 'obsessed' with his Mexico trip because it's 'suffering from Trump withdrawal'

    The Texas senator faced widespread criticism for flying to Cancún last week as a winter storm knocked out power to millions of people in his state.

  • California's coronavirus strain looks increasingly dangerous: 'The devil is already here'

    California's coronavirus strain is more transmissible than its predecessors, is more resistant to vaccines and may cause more severe cases of COVID-19.

  • Taraji P. Henson says she was ‘gutted’ to take home just $40K for ‘Benjamin Button’

    On a recent podcast, Taraji P. Henson spoke up about what pay equity means as a Black woman in Hollywood. While a guest on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, the star opened up about the unfair salary she earned after scoring a spot in 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button despite her white costars making big bucks, as reported by The Jasmine Brand. Meanwhile, her costars, Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett were paid millions.

  • Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Wasted No Time Deciding Who Will Take Over Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Royal Patronages

    The internal battle of the royal family continues to escalate. When one side throws a punch, the other comes back swinging. News of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey made headlines (just a reminder it’s March 7, so mark your calendars), and it’s announced that Queen Elizabeth will also give […]

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.