I was abandoned by Tory peer’s son, claims socialite Jasmine Hartin

Canadian socialite Jasmin Hartin, who shot dead a policeman on a beach in Belize, has saidshe feels abandoned by her former partner, the son of Tory grandee Lord Ashcroft, and his family.

Ms Hartin, who has been charged with manslaughter by authorities after accidentally shooting Henry Jemmott with his own gun, was granted bail during a court hearing last month.

She was released on bail on Wednesday after a family friend, Wendy Auxillou, reportedly posted her bail.

In an online clip teasing an extended interview with Hartin, which will air on local television, the socialite discusses her treatment.

“Since the accusation of the manslaughter, from what I’ve been told from the family they have been told to distance themselves from me immediately, that they couldn’t have bad press associated with their reputation,” Ms Hartin said.

She went on to say that no family members visited her in jail and that she wasn’t able to speak to her two children, although some friends visited her in jail.

She said that her parents, who were “worried sick” were told by Mr Ashcroft that she was getting visitors every day, which she said was “a little bit exaggerated”.

Despite enduring a “complicated” and sometimes “hostile” relationship with Mr Ashcroft, Ms Hartin said: “I can’t believe how I’ve been treated.”

The Independent has reached out to Lord Ashcroft for comment.

