Abandoned truck found after jogger killed in hit-and-run, Arizona cops say

A jogger was killed in a hit-and-run and now police are looking for the driver, Arizona officials said.

Lisa Mancuso, 43, was jogging on the shoulder of a road on Saturday, Feb. 24, in Phoenix when she was hit, according to FOX 10.

“Lisa was known for her vibrant spirit, kind heart, and unwavering dedication to her family and friends,” according to Mancuso’s obituary.

A gray pickup truck, which had a long bed and a toolbox in the back, left the scene before coming back, according to a Facebook post by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

When the driver came back, witnesses tried to stop them but couldn’t, officials said.

Detectives got a description of the truck from witnesses and found it, officers said.

The driver remains missing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 602-876-1011, deputies said.

