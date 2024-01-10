Abandoned two-story apartment building burns down off East Central

Jan. 9—A vacant two-story apartment building became an inferno and eventually collapsed Tuesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said in a news release that no firefighters or others were injured in the blaze, which left the property a mangled heap of charred wood and iron.

"A cause has not been determined at this time," AFR said. "No additional information (is) available at this time."

AFR said firefighters responded around 8:30 a.m. to the property at 215 Wisconsin NE, near Wyoming and Central, and found the second story engulfed in flames.

"The structure collapsed within 20 minutes and the building is a total loss," according to the release. "The fire was prevented from extending to any other buildings."

The release states that firefighters were remaining on scene to monitor "the smoldering piles of debris."

"AFR fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire," according to the release.

---