Abandoned vehicle leads to arrest

Jun. 21—State Police announced the arrest of a Waddington resident after troopers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in town of Middletown.

According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska, troopers from the Margaretville barracks responded Friday, June 16, to a report suspicious vehicle facing the wrong direction on East Hubbell Hill Road. The trooper found the pickup truck unoccupied, but discovered that the truck had been reported as stolen, she said.

While the trooper was still on scene, Leslie George Jr., 48, returned and told the trooper he had run out of fuel and was picked up by a passerby, Dembinska said. George was arrested and found to be in possession of suspected drugs.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors, she said.

George was arraigned before a judge and told to reappear in court on June 21, she said.