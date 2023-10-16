Abandoned vehicle leads to discovery of dead body in Sagamore Hill area of Bourne

A vehicle found abandoned at Scusset Beach State Reservation in Bourne late Sunday night led to the discovery of a man's body, according to a Massachusetts State Police statement.

State police troopers found the vehicle shortly before midnight and later found the body in the Sagamore Hill area of the Scusset Beach reservation, according to the statement.

The deceased individual is believed to be connected to the abandoned vehicle, the statement said.

A search of the area by troopers, Department of Conservation and Recreation officials and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department led to the discovery of the deceased male, state police said.

The state police detective unit for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and the state police crime scene services section are leading an investigation.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's office said Monday the cause of the death is death by suicide.

If you need help

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can also call the Bay Cove Crisis Hotline at 1-833-229-2683. For more information about suicide prevention and how you can help, visit https://www.suicideispreventable.net/.

