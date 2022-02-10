ABB electric charging business lays out growth plans ahead of IPO

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB is seen at the Swiss Economic Forum conference in Interlaken
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB's E-mobility business wants to spend $750 million on expanding its operations after its flotation later this year, the company said on Thursday.

The cash will be used to fund acquisitions and organic growth as E-Mobility, which makes fast chargers for electric vehicles, chases faster growth in 2022.

It expects to increase its revenues by 40-45% this year after posting sales of $323 million in 2021, the company said ahead of its capital markets day.

In the mid-term, the business expects to outgrow the market for electric vehicle chargers and related services by increasing its sales by 25% to 30% per year.

"We are perfectly aligned to the current E-mobility trends and see massive market opportunities driven by the global electrification and digitalization agendas of countries, corporations and individuals," Chief Executive Frank Muehlon said in a statement.

Other goals unveiled including a mid-term operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 15% to 20% in the mid-term after breaking even this year.

ABB gave no further details of the initial public offering of the E-mobility business.

Last week ABB CEO Bjorn Rosengren said the parent company expected to raise at least $750 million from the IPO, which is due to take place by the end of the second quarter of this year.

ABB will keep a majority stake in the business after the flotation on the SIX Swiss exchange, although how much remains to be determined.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Check out the top Kentucky high school teams and wrestlers to watch at regional meets

    Central and South Oldham are hosting the Louisville-area regional meets. Here's what to know about the teams and wrestlers to watch

  • Senate Democrats shift strategy after progressive agenda falters

    Senate Democratic moderates are urging their leadership to tack to the center by moving bills to the floor that can pass with strong Republican support, but it’s creating tension with liberals who don’t want to abandon the core components of Build Back Better, voting rights legislation and other progressive priorities.

  • KC Ford exec: Electric vehicles steer Kansas City Assembly Plant into the future

    The Ford E-Transit van is only the second fully electric vehicle produced by the company, putting its Kansas City Assembly Plant on the cutting edge of Ford's electric efforts.

  • Analyst Report: Ford Motor Co.

    Ford Motor Co., based in Dearborn, Michigan, manufactures and sells automobiles on six continents. With about 175,000 employees and 65 plants worldwide, the company's automotive brands include Ford and Lincoln. The company also provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit.

  • 'Nobody is ready:' Many U.S. cities lack resources to chase $1 trln infrastructure windfall

    Erie, Pennsylvania could use a facelift. Congress last year passed President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure law, which provides $550 billion in new funding for bridge repair, environmental cleanup and other projects that could transform places like Erie. It amounts to the largest U.S. public-works surge since the 1960s, but there is no guarantee those dollars will make it to Erie.

  • PepsiCo revenue surges on higher prices, inflation worries loom

    The company's shares rose 1.4% in premarket trading, even as it forecast full-year earnings below estimates, signaling the impact from runaway cost inflation. PepsiCo, which raised prices on its sodas and snacks in the fall and winter, plans more increases this year as costs skyrocket for everything, from aluminum cans to labor and shipping, due to the pandemic and the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Ukraine: Europe must 'prepare for the worst' on fears of Russian invasion, says Nato

    Jens Stoltenberg warned that this was a 'dangerous moment for European security' and said the 'number of Russian forces is going up'.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • As Peloton fires over 2,800 employees, it's giving them a free 1-year subscription on the way out

    Along with the layoffs, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley is stepping down, and the company is scrapping plans for a North American factory.

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shake-up and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • PayPal Execs Say Consumer Spending Is About to Take a Dive

    Paypal executives warned during the company's earnings call with analysts on Tuesday, Feb. 1, that forecasts for revenue and new active users would not be as strong as hoped. See: Lingering COVID-19...

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • These 2 Stocks Could Be a Fortress for Your Portfolio

    It's clear from the volatile first few weeks of 2022 that investors are concerned about inflationary pressures in the economy and the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates three times this year to combat it. Paying attention to a company's balance sheet lets you know if a company is on a solid foundation -- or not -- and can tell you how resilient it can be in different market environments. For this reason, you want to seek out companies with strong balance sheets.