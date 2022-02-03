ABB expects supply bottlenecks to continue in short term

Man takes pictures of logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB ahead of a news conference to present full year results in Zurich
John Revill
·2 min read

By John Revill

ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB expects supply chain shortages to remain a drag on growth at the start of 2022, the Swiss engineering group said on Thursday, after posting fourth-quarter earnings that were better than expected.

The maker of fast chargers for electric vehicles and industrial drives for factories reported a jump of 18% in orders as demand surged from machine builders, food manufacturers and general industry.

The automotive sector also saw an upturn, fed by investments from electric vehicle makers and companies that make charging points, ABB said.

"In the fourth quarter, demand increased significantly .... with underlying strength shown across all business areas, regions and most customer segments," Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said in a statement.

But revenues grew much more slowly as ABB battled bottlenecks and shortages of key components such as semiconductor chips that have hit the rest of industry..

Rosengren said the shortages were set to persist at the start of 2022, although ABB had not seen any unusual order cancellations as a result.

The company would also benefit from a big order backlog of$16.6 billion, as the year progressed, he said.

"In the first quarter of 2022, ABB anticipates the underlying market activity to remain overall stable, compared with the prior quarter," Rosengren said.

"In full-year 2022 ... we expect support from an anticipated positive market momentum and our strong order backlog."

ABB is one of the first of the global capital goods makers to report its figures, which give an insight into the health of industry. Rivals Siemens, and Schneider are due to report in the next two weeks.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund cut its economic forecasts for China, the United States and the global economy and said uncertainty about the pandemic, inflation, supply disruptions and U.S. monetary tightening posed further risks.

During its fourth quarter, ABB reported net income of $2.64 billion, beating expectations for $2.42 billion in a company-gathered consensus of analyst forecasts.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (EBITA) increased 20% to $988 million, better than forecasts of $983 million.

Sales grew by 5% during the quarter, with the strongest growth coming from the Americas, where orders increased by more than a third during the fourth quarter.

The company proposed lifting its dividend to 0.82 Swiss francs from 0.80 francs for 2020.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Keep Investing Despite the Crypto Market Dropping

    Although it might seem like the right move, now is not the time to panic and sell all of your digital assets.

  • Starbucks to hike prices to offset inflation; lowers profit guidance

    (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp will raise menu prices in 2022 and reduce some spending to offset soaring costs for labor and goods, as rising COVID-19 cases prompted the coffee chain on Tuesday to lower estimates for profits this year. The company missed estimates for quarterly profits and comparable sales as the fast-spreading Omicron variant also led to delayed office reopenings and new restrictions in China, the company's fastest growing market. Restaurants are paying more for everything from chicken and cooking oil to packaging and transportation services amid record inflation and COVID-19 disruptions, and many, including Starbucks have raised wages amid the labor shortage.

  • Succession scramble grips Italian family firms after COVID scare

    For years Dionisio Archiutti had seen his father toy with the idea of bringing a new investor into the family business, but he knew time would not necessarily help the 80-year-old decide. "Italian entrepreneurs often tighten their grip on their firms as they get older, fearing there may not be a future without them at the helm," he said. Yet a year into the pandemic, Giacomo Carlo Archiutti sold 30% of the kitchen manufacturer he founded in 1967 in Italy's industrial north east to a private equity firm.

  • Where are house prices rising the most? And why are they going up so fast?

    Around the start of the pandemic, some experts predicted a protracted collapse in housing prices and the housing market. For example, in April 2020 the staff at Freddie Mac (FMCC) predicted home prices would fall by 0.5% over the next year. In fact, the Case-Shiller national home price index rose by 15% between April 2020 and April 2021 while home sales hit a 15-year high in the calendar year 2021.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Servers in hazmat suits and Olympic venues and hotels constantly sprayed with disinfectant, giving the air a distinct smell of Lysol, have lent the Winter Games' "closed loop" a feel of dystopian fiction as Chinese officials try to minimise the chances of the Games sparking a fresh coronavirus outbreak. A total of 55 new COVID-19 infections were found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 2, the chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel said on Thursday, the highest daily tally so far. New Zealand on Thursday announced a phased reopening of its border that has been largely closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but travel bodies said self-isolation rules need to be removed to revive the struggling tourism sector.

  • Fresno police engaged in a six-hour standoff with two men wanted for home invasion robbery

    A grandmother of one of the suspects also was inside the apartment unit where the standoff occurred.

  • 25 Chefs Who Cooked Food And Somehow Made The World A Worse Place

    WARNING: This will make you lose your appetite.View Entire Post ›

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • With Spinoff, AT&T Picks Safer Exit for WarnerMedia

    Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]

  • SeaWorld makes $3 billion-plus offer to buy Ohio-based theme park company

    The unsolicited offer comes as SeaWorld reported an increase of more than 11 million park guests in the third quarter of 2021.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is starting to ride high again. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are three stocks ARK Invest bought on Monday, adding to Wood's existing positions. ARK Invest hadn't added to its largest position -- Tesla -- since early June of last year.