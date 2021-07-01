ABB readies electric vehicle charger business for $3 billion IPO next year - sources

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB is seen in Baden
Arno Schuetze and Oliver Hirt
·2 min read

By Arno Schuetze and Oliver Hirt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Swiss technology group ABB plans to list its e-mobility division on the stock market next year in a deal that could value the fast-growing business at about $3 billion, according to three people close to the matter.

The e-mobility business, which makes fast chargers for electric cars and buses, is benefiting from a global boom in battery-powered vehicles.

ABB had previously announced plans for an initial public offering, but had not given a timeline or valuation. CEO Bjorn Rosengren said in April that the group would likely keep a majority stake after an IPO that would help the unit make acquisitions.

The company is working with investment bank Lilja on the preparations for the e-mobility IPO, said the sources, adding that UBS and Morgan Stanley are seen in the lead to fetch the global coordinator mandates of the 2022 flotation.

ABB and the three banks all declined to comment.

The carve-out of the unit, which has activities in 85 countries, is ongoing, according to the sources. They said a deal could happen in the first half of 2022, but that the timing could also slip.

Demand for ABB's e-mobility devices is high as countries switch from petrol-fired cars to electric vehicles and build charging infrastructure.

The European Union has said it wants 1 million charging points installed by 2025 and 3 million by 2030, up from the 225,000 that were up and running in 2020.

ABB's e-mobility business employs 850 staff and posted revenues of $220 million in 2020. It has recorded an average growth rate of 50% over the past five years, although that pace is expected to moderate in coming years.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimated in May that the unit's sales would grow to $495 million next year.

Investors are placing high valuations on companies that make equipment to charge electric vehicles, and U.S. peers like ChargePoint and Blink Charging trade at more than 30 times their expected 2023 sales.

($1 = 1.0819 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Flying cars are real. One just completed a 35-minute test flight.

    A prototype flying car has completed a 35-minute flight between two airports. Although exciting, some say it needs more hours in the air to be safe.

  • Why the Bitcoin Craze Is Just Another Fad

    You’ve heard the buzz about Bitcoin, and you want in. Really? Why? Is it because you understand and believe in the long-term value of cryptocurrency, or is this merely the fear of missing out talking? Here are some warning signs I see to stay away from Bitcoin.

  • These 2 Stocks Are in Rally Mode: Here’s How High They Can Go

    By appearances, we’re in a period of sustained and steady growth. The main indexes are showing rising trends; the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ both reached new record levels in recent sessions, while the Dow Jones average is hovering just below its all-time high. A combination of low interest rates and a general feeling that inflationary pressures are temporary are helping to buoy stocks. The broad equity gains give investors a wide choice in growth stocks. Plenty of companies have seen their shares m

  • 1 Great Income Stock That Could Double Its Dividend

    As a general rule, stock price growth and dividend income tend to be hard to find in the same stock. High dividend stocks tend to be in mature businesses like public utilities, which grow more or less in line with the overall economy. Stocks that are in growth mode typically eschew dividends, preferring to use precious capital to grow the business.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.52

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will pay a dividend of US$0.52 on the 2nd of August. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the...

  • This Dividend King Is About to Get a Big Boost From Reopening

    With a unique approach to a vital food-distribution category, this Dividend King is only just starting its recovery.

  • Big Banks Launch a Flurry of Dividend Increases: Here Are the Winners and Losers

    Following successful stress testing, banks will have much more autonomy to return capital to shareholders.

  • A Crash Is Coming for Meme Stocks, ‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Says

    "We probably do not have to wait too long," for a crash in meme stocks like GameStop, the investor told Barron's.

  • These 3 Winners Look Ready for a Stock Split

    Stock splits play a strange role in investing. On their face, they have no effect whatsoever on a company's value -- they simply change the number of outstanding shares a company has. Witness the recent hype over NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) decision to split its stock, and you'll get a sense of how much attention companies get when they make these moves.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Pop Over 50%, Say Analysts

    The rising inflation rates is a key worry in the economic situation right now. With prices going up, dollars don’t go as far – it’s an interaction that threatens to derail consumer spending, the engine of the US economy. Investors got some clarity in June, however, after the latest FOMC meeting. The Fed had long kept an ‘inflation target’ of 2%; with inflation running more than double that, there was much speculation that the Fed would take an aggressive stance against it. Such a stance would ne

  • Goldin Auctions Sells to Billionaire Steve Cohen Group in Collectibles Boom

    Not only is sports memorabilia hot—sports memorabilia companies are on fire, too. Sports collectibles auction pioneer Ken Goldin has sold Goldin Auctions to Collectors Holdings, a group owned by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, hedge fund billionaire Dan Sundheim and venture capital investor Nat Turner. Goldin, who founded his self-named auction house in 2012, […]

  • A giant stock market selloff would be totally normal

    Reproduced from FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsHistory says the stock market could be due for a big selloff.Why it matters: Historically, bull markets rarely happen in the form of a smooth line, up and to the right. And so, long-term investors shouldn’t be surprised to see a period of poor returns.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The S&P 500 bottomed on March 23, 2020, which means we’re three months into year two of the bull market.Since 19

  • Fed’s reverse repo program sees demand soar to just under $1 trillion overnight

    Demand surged for the Federal Reserve's overnight reverse repo facility on Wednesday, with 90 firms parking a record $991.9 billion at the central bank in the last day of the year's first half.

  • Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Sells Esports Franchise for $26.7 Million

    Complexity, the gaming franchise backed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, has been acquired for $26.7 million by Toronto-based GameSquare Esports. The deal is an all-stock transaction—Complexity’s shareholders will receive 83.3 million common shares in GameSquare based of a price of $0.32 ($0.40 CAD). Following the transaction Complexity’s backers, mainly Jones, founder Jason Lake and […]

  • Get to Know Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), the Specialized Payment Processor

    Paysafe Limited ( NYSE:PSFE ) is a payment platform that enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact by payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions.

  • This Immigrant Came to the U.S. With $1,000. Now He's Worth $2.3 Million

    It isn't how much you start with that matters. What matters are the decisions you make with your money.

  • Exxon Has Rallied, but I'm Still Glad I Switched to This Stock Instead

    U.S. oil giant Exxon has had a great run, but that doesn't change one Fool's mind about the big switch he made during the 2020 energy downturn.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Japanese Billionaire Masayoshi Son

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Japanese Billionaire Masayoshi Son. Masayoshi Son, the Japanese billionaire and chief executive officer of […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

    Two of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit an all-time high last week, and U.S. vaccination rates continue to head higher, signaling that an end to the pandemic, at least within the borders of the U.S., may be in sight. As we head into July, the following three top stocks stand out as particularly attractive, and they have a genuine shot at making investors richer this month, and well beyond. To begin with, leading telehealth services provider Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) looks like a bargain for growth seekers after losing nearly half of its value since mid-February.

  • What the 10-year Treasury rate’s dip below 1.5% may be saying about inflation

    The 10-year Treasury yield could be 'replaying a scenario that happened after the 2008 crisis,' says Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research.