Is ABB Stock a Buy for 2019?

ABB's (NYSE: ABB) acquisition of General Electric's (NYSE: GE) electrification solutions business, GE Industrial Solutions (GEIS), in a $2.6 billion deal was one of its biggest events in 2018. The deal was in the works for several months, and investors hoped this acquisition, which also allows ABB to use the GE brand, would boost its electrification products division's prospects.

Yet GEIS pulled ABB's margins down in Q3 -- a fact that didn't sit well with investors and sent ABB shares tumbling despite an overall good quarter. As it is, ABB's margins have hugely lagged those of peers Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) and Honeywell International (NYSE: HON), and a margin-dilutive acquisition is the last thing investors want. To rub salt in the wound, industrial stocks witnessed a huge sell-off around the same time. ABB stock finally ended 2018 down 29%.

Should ABB's recent announcement of intent to divest its power grids business to longtime partner Hitachi for net cash proceeds of $7.6 billion to $7.8 billion, then, be considered a parting 2018 gift? Should investors bank on management to turn the Swiss company's fortunes and buy the stock today while it trades at a significant discount to Honeywell International and Emerson Electric on a price-to-book value basis? The answer isn't a straight yes.

Industrial robots in a factory.

ABB wants to focus more on future trends like robotics. Image source: Getty Images.

Why ABB is selling power grids

ABB runs four broad businesses. In order of their contribution to the company's total revenues in 2017, they are electrification products, power grids, robotics and motion, and industrial automation. Through these segments, the company primarily serves the utilities, industrial, transportation, and infrastructure sectors.

Power grids has been the slowest to grow: It contributed nearly 28% to ABB's total revenues in 2017 but earned an EBITA (earnings before interest, tax, and amortization) margin of only around 10% in 2016 and 2017 each compared with the 13% to 15.6% range for the other segments. ABB's failure to catch up with Emerson Electric's and Honeywell International's margins, as both companies have greater leverage to the more profitable automation and robotics businesses, even compelled hedge funds like Cevian Capital to call upon ABB to separate power grids.

ABB EBIT Margin (TTM) Chart