ABB (VTX:ABBN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.84

The board of ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.84 on the 31st of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 2.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

ABB Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, ABB is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 316% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 45.0%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 110% over the next year.

ABB Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.654 total annually to $0.892. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.2% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. ABB has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On ABB's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think ABB will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for ABB that investors should take into consideration. Is ABB not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

