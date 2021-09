The Wrap

If you noticed that Lil Nas X has an extra glow to him lately, it’s not the blood-infused Nikes, it’s because he’s expecting a child: His new album. The rapper revealed that he will be giving birth to an “Industry Baby” (AKA his hotly-anticipated album, “Montero”) on Sept. 17 with an outrageous new photoshoot on Thursday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx) Although the floral, goddess-like aesthetic certainly evokes Beyoncé’s famous pregnancy announcement from 2017,