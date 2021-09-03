ABBA fans excited for new album and virtual tour

Loyal ABBA fans gathered in New York's Central Park, undeterred by recent storm and flooding, to watch bandmembers livestream new music and details of upcoming virutal tour. (Sept. 2)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories