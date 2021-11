The Telegraph

Doors drummer John Densmore is pointing over his shoulder to two royal blue LA street signs situated next to his drumkit. The signs say Densmore Av and Morrison St. “You’re probably curious about that?” he says. “I knew there was Densmore Av in The Valley. I drove by it many times. A few years ago, I thought, ‘I’m going to go up Densmore and see what I can find’. I drive up a mile and it crosses Morrison St. These streets were probably named hundreds of years ago.” He cracks a smile. “Kinda prop