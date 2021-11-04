ABBA's costume designer reveals inspiration behind iconic style

Reuters Videos

This man creates 3D artworks out of olive kernelsLocation: Damascus, SyriaMazen Shibani collects olive kernels from his house, friends and neighborsto create landscapes and famous world sitesOne single piece can have 94,000 kernels He says he knows the art doesn’t make enough money for a livingbut that he does it anyway for escapism(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) SYRIAN ARTIST, MAZEN SHIBANI, SAYING:"There aren't a lot of people who buy my work. I just love this art. I fund these paintings and use money that could have been spent on my children and family. My children tried to work with me and they reached a phase where they complete 60 to 70 percent of a painting. But when they saw that there is no income they asked me to burn the paintings and use them for heating."