Abbas orders Palestinian public freedoms boosted before vote

File - In this Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012 file photo, palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote during local elections at a polling station in the West Bank city of Ramallah. President Abbas called for legislative elections on May 22 and presidential elections on July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday issued a decree ordering the respect of freedom of expression ahead of legislative elections in May, a step demanded by Palestinian factions who discussed the polls in Egypt-hosted talks this month.

The decree dispels some of the doubts overshadowing what would be the first Palestinian national elections in 15 years, although other hurdles remain unsolved.

The presidential decree bans all police pursuits and detentions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the rival Hamas group, for “reasons related to freedom of expression and political affiliation.” Prisoners held on such justifications must be freed, says the decree.

The elections on May 22 are hoped to be the first in the Palestinian territories since the militant Hamas movement won the last vote in the Palestinian territories in 2006.

A year later, the Islamic group fought deadly street battles with pro-Abbas forces, culminating with Hamas taking over Gaza and separating it politically from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority administers autonomous enclaves.

Through 14 years of division, rights groups accused Hamas and the PA of cracking down on each side’s adversaries and opponents.

Hamas has urged the halt of all politically related arrests in the West Bank, and Abbas’ Fatah party demanded the same in Gaza.

The call for elections came in response to a series of crises Fatah and Hamas face that weakened the standing of the Palestinian cause in the turbulent regional and international spectrum. The PA is struggling with financial crisis and failure to reach a peace deal with Israel to create Palestinian statehood. In Gaza, Hamas has held power under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade meant to isolate it and weaken its weaponry, rendering it unable to deliver the minimum of basic services.

Palestinian factions are heading to Cairo next month for another round of talks in a bid to settle thorny issues that have blocked them from mending their rift, including security, employees, judiciary and expanding the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Recommended Stories

  • Spain braces for 5th night of protests for imprisoned rapper

    Authorities in Spain braced Saturday for a fifth night of protests over the imprisonment of a rap artist for having insulted the Spanish monarchy and praised terrorist violence in his music. Organizers called for demonstrations in Madrid and Barcelona, where protests on previous nights this week featured some clashes with police, property damage and looting. Around 80 people have been arrested, including four on Friday night, and more than 100 people injured since rapper Pablo Hasél was arrested on Tuesday in the northeast city of Lleida and taken away to begin serving a 9-month prison sentence.

  • From rookie savior to castoff: A look at Carson Wentz's run as Eagles QB

    Carson Wentz is speaking out publicly for the first time after being traded to Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

  • Gold hits lowest in more than seven months as rising yields dent appeal

    Gold recouped some losses on Friday after dropping to its lowest in more than seven months, but stayed on course for its biggest weekly drop since end-November as rising U.S. Treasury yields eroded the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,773 per ounce by 0815 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 earlier in the session. Prices have clawed back some lost ground after hitting technical support at $1,760, said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services.

  • Myanmar's bloodiest day of protest since coup

    At least two people have been killed in Myanmar, in the city of Mandalay, in what is believed to be the single bloodiest day of protests against the military coup almost three weeks ago.A local volunteer emergency service reported the deaths on Saturday.The ongoing demonstrations have hit several cities but in Mandalay, the situation escalated when security forces were confronted by shipyard workers who had gone strike, and other protesters. Some of them fired catapults at police in a cat and mouse game through the city streets.Police responded with tear gas and gun fire. Witnesses say they have found both rubber bullets and live ammunition on the ground.In addition to the dead, at least 22 people are reportedly injured.The protesters, who have ranged from ethnic minorities to rappers, show no sign of relenting. Elsewhere in Myanmar a memorial ceremony for Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, (MYAH TWAIT-TWAIT KANG) the 20-year-old protester who had been shot in the head at an earlier demonstration.She had been on life support for 10 days before she died on Friday, becoming the first death among opponents of the coup.The military says one police officer has also died, and blames protesters for instigating violence.

  • UN raises concerns about Dubai princess

    The United Nations human rights watchdog has asked the United Arab Emirates for more information about the status of Dubai's Sheikha Latifa and proof that she is alive.Concerns have been raised after a video was published on Tuesday (February 16) by the BBC’s investigative news program, Panorama. It said the footage shows Latifa, who is one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, saying that she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa.The U.N’s Liz Throssell told an online briefing they have asked for “proof of life”."Given the serious concerns about Sheikha Latifa, we have requested that the government's response comes as a matter of priority. We look forward to receiving and considering this response. And in the meantime of course, we will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely."The UAE Foreign Ministry referred all enquiries to the Dubai government's media office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum drew international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video made by her, in which she described an attempt to escape Dubai.In the Panorama video Latifa can be heard saying “I am a hostage” before adding the villa she is in had “been converted into a jail,"Reuters could not independently verify when or where the video was recorded.

  • As winter storm moves into Northeast, Texans will see better weather ahead

    A winter storm continues to dump snow and ice across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday. Millions in Texas grapple with the storm's aftermath.

  • Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in his first news conference as Pentagon chief, said Friday that progress toward peace in Afghanistan and an end to U.S. military involvement there depends on the Taliban reducing attacks. (Feb. 19)

  • ‘Very excited’: Sacramento teachers react to COVID-19 vaccines set aside for educators

    Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Friday that 10% of all vaccines coming into the state would be reserved for teachers and childcare providers beginning March 1. "It's great that he's prioritizing the teachers for vaccinations. We're really happy about that. That will help teachers feel safer," said Brenda Borge, president of the Natomas Teacher’s Association. There's been a heated debate for months over re-opening schools in California. Borge says that while most agree it's in the best interest of the students to have the kids back in the classroom, teachers and staff want to make sure measures are in place to keep them safe — and that only starts with being vaccinated. See more in the video above.

  • California Grants Cannabis Cultivation License to TransCanna

    Game-changing achievement for the budding cannabis enterprise Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a highly coveted cultivation license from the State of California that will accelerate the Company's cultivation capacity almost immediately.The State of California has granted a cultivation license to Lyfted Farms - a TransCanna wholly owned subsidiary - for its flagship Daly ...

  • British Authority Suggests Richard Hammond Has Too Many Cars

    Welcome to the nanny state.

  • How heirs to a fashion empire ended up sinking cash into scores of modest Florida homes

    The heirs’ stake in the company, which owns more than a thousand homes across Florida and hundreds more in other Southern states, is now public thanks to a new law in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a tiny European country nearly 5,000 miles from Akers’ home.

  • Boy, 11, dies in freezing mobile home as Texas death toll mounts

    Family believes Cristian Pavón Pineda died of hypothermiaWhat caused huge Texas blackouts – a visual explainer María Pineda says her son Cristian Pavón Pineda loved drawing and talked about being a pilot when he grew up. Photograph: Gustavo Huerta/AP As snow fell in Conroe, Texas, last Monday, Cristian Pavón Pineda ran outside his family’s mobile home, wearing a red jacket and making tracks in the powder. His mother filmed as her 11-year-old played in snow for the very first time. Though the family from Honduras had lost power the night before, the start of what they did not know would be days of blackouts in sub-freezing temperatures, they managed to capture a moment of joy. But on Tuesday morning, Pineda’s family could not wake him up. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the young boy’s death but his family believes he died from hypothermia. As Texas froze, they had no heat. “Everything was well,” María Elisa Pineda, Cristian’s mother, told the Houston Chronicle. “He was happy that day. He was not at all sick.” There is no official death toll from the cold spell which has paralyzed much of Texas but according to the Washington Post at least 30 people have died. Some died from exposure, including a 75-year-old man who died of hypothermia while grabbing his oxygen tank from his truck and a 60-year-old man who reportedly froze to death on his recliner chair, his wife next to him in their frigid home. At least five have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according the Post, as people turned to gas-based heaters in desperate attempts to find warmth. Cristian, who was in the sixth grade, came to Texas from Honduras two years ago, his mother told the Chronicle. On Monday night, with temperatures in the single digits, his family tucked him into bed with his three-year-old stepbrother, for warmth. In the morning, Cristian was dead. A spokesperson for the local police department told the paper the mobile home the family was living in was 40 years old and had little insulation. “By all other means, [Cristian] was a normal, healthy child,” the spokesperson said. Pineda described her son’s love of drawing, often inspired by maps he found online. He talked about being a pilot when he grew up, she said, and was loving toward his brothers. By Saturday, a GoFundMe page for donations to send Cristian’s body to Honduras had raised about $60,000. “His wish was to see his grandparents again and that is what his mother wants to fulfil,” a family statement read.

  • Sharna Burgess Praises Boyfriend Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox for Doing 'Amazing Job' as Co-Parents

    "I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it," Sharna Burgess said

  • U.S. defense secretary calls for immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday said there must be an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, but did not offer any hints about whether the United States would withdraw its troops by a May deadline. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is conducting a review of a February 2020 deal with the Taliban that is expected to determine whether it will meet the deadline to withdraw the remaining 2,500 U.S. troops from America's longest war.

  • Dr Fauci says Trump gave up fighting the pandemic once he lost the election

    The doctor returned to public view after being sidelined by the former president

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Parents at Ted Cruz’s daughter’s exclusive Texas school demand they quarantine as family is pictured maskless on beach

    Senator accused of displaying ‘hypocritical behaviour’

  • The Justice Department and FBI are investigating whether Roger Stone and Alex Jones played a role in the Capitol siege, report says

    Federal investigators are studying how the agitation of right-wing influencers might have inspired the Capitol insurrection, says the Washington Post.

  • His sandals looked a little too heavy to customs agents at MIA. Their hunch was right.

    A drug bust at Miami International Airport had a decidedly Florida flavor.

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.