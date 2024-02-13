Abbeville hires familiar face to take reigns of police department

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night the Abbeville City Council voted unanimously to hire Marlos Walker as the next police chief, according to the Abbeville Herald.

Walker has already served in the position before, taking the same job 11 years ago. In 2015, Walker would take the same job with Ozark Police.

During his time with OPD Walker investigated one of the most known cases in the Wiregrass, the murders of JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

While under the rule of Walker, OPD brought in the suspect who was later convicted for the murders, Coley McCraney.

Walker and the city of Ozark mutually agreed to part ways in 2021.

