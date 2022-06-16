Abbeville man convicted of murder for 2020 Conway shooting

An Abbeville man has been convicted of murder and two other charges after a week-long trial that started on Monday.

Tyrell Harrison, 22, was convicted for murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon in a case that happened back in January of 2020.

Harrison was convicted for the murder of Tyrone Ford and attempted murder of the man who was in the car with Ford during the shooting, according to a press release.

Harrison was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Tylik Griffin is also facing charges in this case and will be sentenced at a later date.

“This verdict says the people of Horry County will not tolerate this type of behavior in our community,” Violent crimes solicitor Nancy Livesay said according to a press release.