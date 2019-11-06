Here’s What Abbey plc’s (ISE:DOY) Return On Capital Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Abbey plc (ISE:DOY) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Abbey:

0.14 = €52m ÷ (€436m - €69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

Therefore, Abbey has an ROCE of 14%.

Is Abbey's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Abbey's ROCE is around the 12% average reported by the Consumer Durables industry. Separate from Abbey's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Abbey's current ROCE of 14% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 21%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Abbey's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ISE:DOY Past Revenue and Net Income, November 6th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Abbey.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Abbey's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Abbey has total liabilities of €69m and total assets of €436m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Abbey's ROCE

Overall, Abbey has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Abbey shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .