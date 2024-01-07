Abbey's Road: When Old becomes New Again

It’s been at least a decade now since '80s and '90s babies have come to the realization that “everything old is new again.”

As we hurtle headlong toward midlife crises, we’ve watched our kids play with Polly Pockets and Tamagotchis; have heard our teens nail the lyrics to “I Want it That Way”; have not sympathized with them as they suffer in silence when the hems of their wide-leg and bell-bottom jeans have gotten wet in puddles; have resisted in purchasing them crimpers for their hair because we know better; and so on and so forth.

I see you nodding your heads, Boomers. You get it. Bell-bottoms, amiright?

What I have found about old things becoming new again is that some things were fine in the past; others I missed the first time around and am experiencing them anew alongside my kids, for better or for worse.

One of those things, it turns out, is Weird Al Yankovic.

It’s true: I am, at the moment, forcibly caught in a synthesized Weird Al Renaissance, not because The Culture is telling me I need more Al in my life, but because Someone-In-Our-Family-Who-Shall-Remain-Nameless chose to let our first-grader listen to “The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota” on a road trip.

And you just can’t compete with that.

I don’t even know if I was in the car when this started to be a thing; all I know is that one day, my first-grader was bopping along to “Under the Sea” and the next she was asking Alexa to play “Party in the CIA.”

Abbey Roy

Now, Mr. Yankovic’s zany songs and parodies have won a place in Tiny’s heart and therefore in our home, and they tend to penetrate the inner recesses of my brain when I least expect them to.

“Hi Mom, like my new tchotchke? Thanks so much, I…(here I would revert to the tune of aforementioned Backstreet Boys “I Want it That Way” before continuing) found it on eeee-Bay.”

“Hey everyone, can you please come down to the kitchen now? Because…’Girls Just Wanna Have Lu-unnnch.’”

“I don’t care if you like it or not. I need you to (insert best Michael Jackson voice here) ‘Eat It, Just Eat It.’”

As you can see, I rarely seek out these opportunities; they just present themselves.

I mostly blame He-Who-Shall-Remain-Nameless for this, but in his defense, the alternative is a gentleman who sings about space unicorns and tortoises playing Minecraft and breakfast burritos. There’s legitimately no winning in this scenario.

I have mixed feelings about the resurrection of Weird Al. The first time all my friends listened to him, I was more of an Amy Grant kinda girl — living two counties away from Amish Country — and “Amish Paradise” felt jarring. I missed most of the rest and oddly didn’t feel like I was missing out on much.

Now, Weird Al has become a staple of family road trips and while my window of tolerance is proportionally small, I find myself laughing out loud and mentally applauding Mr. Yankovic’s cleverness and impressive vocabulary.

So why Weird Al, and why now?

Maybe it’s because I am, indeed, “White and Nerdy.”

Maybe it’s because I have an appreciation for lyrical ingenuity, however goofy it is, and this is something I just didn’t see the first time around.

Maybe it’s because if I’m going to have a blast from the past, it may as well be something that either puts a smile on my face or makes me groan in a Dad Joke kinda way or a little bit of both.

In any case, thanks to Weird Al, we’ve finally made plans for a summer vacation: Twine ball or bust. We are stocking up on pickled sausages as we speak.

(If you think I’m joking, you’re mistaken. Because sometimes in life, you’ve gotta do things that are a little crazy. I feel like Al would support this. Stay tuned.)

Abbey Roy is a mom of three girls who make every day an adventure. She writes to maintain her sanity. You can probably reach her at amroy@nncogannett.com, but responses are structured around bedtimes and weekends.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Abbey's family enjoys Weird Al renaissance