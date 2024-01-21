Abbey's Road: Winter shows cars owners' true colors

There are two types of people in this world: Those who are fastidious vehicle washers (FVWs) and those who are not (non-FVWs).

Fastidious vehicle washers are the ones who turn in their taxes weeks before they’re due and don’t let their milk expire and have all their important papers stashed away in alphabetical order in filing cabinets or the digital equivalent.

They buy car wash membership packages with names like “Creme de la Creme” and faithfully drive through them on a regular basis, carefully navigating around puddles to and from, and always just happen to park next to you at the grocery store in such a way that the sun glints off their shiny bumper and blinds you as you walk past.

I love FVWs. I’m even friends with some of them. They are responsible and generally organized and remind me about when to file my taxes. They inspire me to be a better person, even if that inspiration never translates to action.

I love FVWs, but I am not one of them.

Non-FVWs, such as myself, view their vehicles merely as comparatively expensive objects that dutifully move them from one place to another. They change the oil when the sticker says it’s time or a couple months afterward; keep them filled with gas because they have no other option; and pay other people to fix everything that goes wrong with them because they recognize it’s not a gift or interest they possess.

More: Abbey's Road: How many cats makes a Cat Lady?

(If you are reading this and growing increasingly angry with me because of my lack of concern for my vehicle’s health, I hear you and totally get it. I want you to know I love my minivan dearly and have done my best to give it a satisfactory life in the 10 years it’s been around. I think of this more like when you reach the place in motherhood where you have a choice between showering and doing other things on any given day: Something’s gotta give and it may as well be the thing that requires you to get wet.)

For eight months out of the year, give or take, non-FVWs can kind of scrape by without being identified as such, and we appreciate that. Unless we go on all-terrain joyrides or take a family vacation through a dust storm, chances are our status as non-FVWs can go largely unnoticed.

…But then winter rolls around, and with it — road salt.

That crystalline equalizer of vehicles great and small — if only for a day or so — that blankets both the 10-year-old minivans and sporty little electric numbers in a crusty coat of saltiness.

And this is when the true FVWs rise to the top and the non-FVWs are identified as the slackers they are, much to our dismay.

Last week I pulled into the ice rink parking lot after a few days of spotty winter precipitation in town; enough to really motivate our road crews, evidently. No longer were there Fancy Cars and Family Cars and Poor College Student cars; it was merely a grid of salt-encrusted metal boxes, all at the mercy of the elements and the city’s plow team.

More: Abbey's Road: When Old becomes New Again

Parked waaay in back, of course, were a couple of the most extreme FVWs — identifiable by the actual color of their car and not the generic “brine” vibe of the rest — who had evidently distanced themselves from the rest of the herd for fear of Dirt by Association.

I briefly admired a legitimately red sedan as I pulled into the lot next to a garden-variety SUV whose salt dusting had been inscribed with the saying “Wash Me,” then wondered how long the car would stay red based on the evening’s forecast.

“Some day they’ll get what’s coming to ‘em,” I mumbled under my breath.

I’m sure they have a “Creme de la Creme” membership and do lunch dates at the Moo-Moo. They probably even vacuum.

Being that we’re facing a few days of iffy winter forecasts, I’m looking forward to being reminded of who of my friends are FVWs and who, like me, can’t wait for summer so they can just blend in.

To all the FVWs out there who pass our crusty minivan on the highway: I’m proud of you. You inspire me. Keep it up, and maybe sometime in April I’ll see you at the car wash.

I will not be purchasing a membership.

Abbey Roy is a mom of three girls who make every day an adventure. She writes to maintain her sanity. You can probably reach her at amroy@nncogannett.com, but responses are structured around bedtimes and weekends.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Salty roads show which car owners take care of their vehicles