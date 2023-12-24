Abbey's Road: Wishing for the intangibles

I’ve noticed when I scroll through my Instagram feed — all the time, but especially at Christmas — I am bombarded with people showing me things I must have in order to make my life better:

“These boots are all the rage this season!”

“This obscure kitchen device will change your LIFE!”

“Want your house to look great? Buy THIS! Free shipping ends in 24 hours!”

Advertising is no longer confined to windows in which we flip open a magazine or drive past a billboard or turn on the radio; it’s all around us, 24-7. If we want to be living our best lives, we must have these very specific products, or so we’re led to believe.

I won’t lie; sometimes I do.

And then I get the thing, and maybe it’s great for a while, but inevitably time will pass and I’ll find myself once again scrolling, looking for the next thing to make my life better.

We’re not huge Christmas movie people, but so far this season our family has watched a few of the standards: "Home Alone," "Home Alone 2," The Grinch" (two versions). By the time you’re reading this, we’ll undoubtedly have gotten to "A Christmas Story" as well as stop-motion "Rudolph" and "Frosty the Snowman." Hallmark? Notsomuch. But that’s neither here nor there.

But do you know the great thing about every Christmas movie worth its salt? Unlike my Instagram feed, Christmas movies GET IT: It’s never actually about the stuff.

The Whos down in Whoville celebrate Christmas morning when they wake up and their homes have been robbed.

Ralphie (spoiler alert) does get his Red Ryder BB gun. He even (spoiler alert) almost shoots his eye out. But he also learns that his disciplinarian Dad really hears him, really loves him, really has forgiven him for The Tire Incident.

Kevin, left at home and in New York City alone for two consecutive Christmases (‘90s parenting at its finest), learns that even if his family is annoying at times, having them around is a priceless gift.

I could go on. The best Christmas movies are never just about tangible gifts. They’re about the things you can’t touch, can’t see; the things that, sooner or later, we realize are greater than anything we could unwrap.

My favorite scene from "Home Alone" is the one where Old Man Marley sits with Kevin in the church and explains that there’s a rift in his family — his son hasn’t spoken to him in years — and he wishes it could be fixed, but he’s afraid to make the call.

And Kevin, in his 8-year-old wisdom, offers this advice: “You should call your son.”

“What if he won’t talk to me?” Marley counters.

“At least you'll know,” Kevin says. “Then you could stop worrying about it, and you won't have to be afraid anymore.”

I won’t spoil the ending, but it’s good.

So now Christmas is upon us, and I could, I suppose, wish for all the things that would make people’s lives a little better, because “things” aren’t bad. But if you’re reading these words, know that I’m wishing for the intangibles for you.

And if it’s in your power to accept or give one of these gifts, I’m gently advising you, like Kevin, to set aside your pride, fears or whatever stands in your way and reach out:

Make the call.

Forgive that person.

Accept the apology.

Let go of that baggage.

Pursue that conversation.

Ask for help.

Show love to someone who doesn’t love you back.

Let it go.

Say the words.

Don’t wait until next year; do it now. Because the thing about intangible gifts is that, unlike the ones that will one day end up on a Goodwill shelf, they have no expiration date. So the longer you can enjoy them, the better.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays,

— Abbey

Abbey Roy is a mom of three girls who make every day an adventure. She writes to maintain her sanity. You can probably reach her at amroy@nncogannett.com, but responses are structured around bedtimes and weekends.

