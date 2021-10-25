Abbi Jacobson Just Revealed She's Been Dating Jodi Balfour For a Year

Jodi Balfour and Abbi Jacobson

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour have found love.

The actresses revealed that they’ve been in a year-long relationship for the first time on their Instagrams yesterday, celebrating one year together.

“One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky,” Jacobson said in her post, showing her kissing Balfour on the cheek.

“365 days of the best surprise of my life,” Balfour posted on her own page, showing the couple kissing.

Balfour came out this past June, during Pride month.

“On this last day of Pride Month, I’m stepping away from my sense of inadequacy, my fear of taking up room not meant for me, and my need to do this right...to say how undeniably freeing it has been to finally embrace and explore my queerness,” she said on her Instagram.

She continued, saying: “How flooded I feel with gratitude for how easy it’s been for me to share this with my community (I’m deeply aware that so many people fought to make it that way, and of how many people still don’t get to have this experience); and that even though it took me a long time to get here, it feels like coming home to myself in a way that’s burst life right open. Hope it’s been a happy month! I’m gonna keep celebrating.”

Jacobson rose to fame as one of the creators and stars of Comedy Central's popular show Broad City. She came out as bisexual back in 2018.

Next up, Jacobson is creating and starring in an Amazon hour-long series of A League of Their Own. The new series will follow a new set of players from the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and will “explore race and sexuality” in ways the original film did not, according to reports.

Aside from Jacobson, the cast includes queer actress Roberta Colidrez, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field. Lesbian filmmaker Jamie Babbit (But I’m a Cheerleader) directed and executive produced the pilot.

Queer fans probably recognize South African actress Balfour from her starring role in the Canadian show Bomb Girls where she played heiress Gladys Witham. The show, which also starred iconic lesbian actress Ali Liebert, followed a group of women working at a munitions factory in Canada during World War II.

Since then, Balfour has starred in the shows Quarry and Rellik, as well as appearing as Jackie Kennedy in an episode of The Crown, and starring in For All Mankind, where she played a queer character.

Congratulations to the happy and beautiful couple!

