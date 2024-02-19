With Abbott at the border, advocates brought signs of a different crisis to his doorstep

The crisis facing Wayne Becker isn’t the sort of thing that attracts breathless coverage on cable TV news.

His plight is playing out quietly at home, as with thousands of Texans with disabilities who need help with tasks like showering or making meals, and who rely on state-funded personal care attendants who receive pitifully low pay.

“My caregivers are giving me a six-month time to find somebody else because they can’t afford to live on the wages of $11 an hour,” Becker said Friday, taking his wheelchair and his cause to the front gate of the Governor’s Mansion.

More than a dozen people — some caregivers, some clients — joined Becker in chants and testimonials. They left a giant 3-foot-by-4-foot letter at the mansion's locked gates, urging Gov. Greg Abbott to meet with members of ADAPT of Texas and the Personal Attendant Coalition of Texas, and to make higher caregiver pay a state priority.

“We're talking about a workforce that has evaporated, evaporated,” said Dennis Borel, executive director of the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities. “Why? There's only one reason. It's because the pay is so low.”

Nancy Crowther and other advocates and members of ADAPT of Texas and the Personal Attendant Coalition of Texas left voicemail messages during their protest Friday urging state officials to meet with them. The protesters are urging the state to raise the base pay for caregivers.

“I've been using attendant services all my life,” said Nancy Crowther, who uses a wheelchair, “and this is the worst I've seen. In my own house, I cannot find attendants to work with me.”

She worries her next health setback could land her in a nursing home.

Even with the state raising the base pay for caregivers last fall from $8.11 to $10.60 an hour, the compensation is starkly out of line with the job market and the cost of living.

People can make $15 an hour serving burgers at P. Terry’s, $18 an hour ringing up travelers’ provisions at Buc-ee’s, or $20.80 an hour selling snacks at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

In terms of making ends meet in the Austin area, MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a single person with no children should make at least $23.98 an hour to cover their bills.

Demonstrators rallied outside the Governor's Mansion to deliver a 3-by-4-foot letter addressed to Gov. Greg Abbott on National Caregiver Day. The letter called on Abbott to "prioritize and publicly support necessary appropriations to meet a livable wage and benefits for the community attendants who contribute to our independence."

And did I mention the state-funded caregivers don’t get health insurance or any paid time off? We don’t even take care of the attendants who care for others.

Ensuring people with disabilities can live with dignity shouldn't be controversial. Properly paying caregivers — which would help ensure Texas has enough of them — should be an investment that our prosperous state can afford. It should be a commitment for anyone who values life and freedom.

Perhaps you’re thinking: That sounds expensive. Where would Texas possibly find the money?

Well. Texas lawmakers, blessed last year with a $33 billion surplus, put more than $18 billion toward the property tax cuts that voters approved in November.

It would have cost the state $2.6 billion, plus an additional $4 billion in federal money, to raise attendants’ hourly pay to $15 now and then $17 in two years, as advocates had urged.

Texas has the money. State leaders just haven't made those kinds of raises a priority.

Cathy Cranston speaks at Friday's rally. The state's base pay for caregivers is $10.60 per hour without health benefits or vacation time, and advocates are urging the state for increases amid a shortage of workers to help those with disabilities.

Abbott’s office did not respond Friday to my request for comment. But many of the folks gathered at his doorstep were disappointed that the governor, who uses a wheelchair, hasn’t done more on this issue.

“Instead of wasting money on razor wire and floatation (barriers),” Crowther said, referring to Abbott’s massive spending on border security, “look at your community. You as a person with a disability should know what we have to go through.”

Not that Abbott could hear any of this. On Friday, he was 200 miles away in Eagle Pass, holding another press conference about his $11-billion-and-counting border security boondoggle, Operation Lone Star. Now he's building a permanent military installation at the border. Finding more money for that never seems to be a problem.

Seven years ago, Robin Hoffpauir would have attended this protest as a caregiver. Then a car accident broke her ribs and injured her neck and back. She became someone who needs a personal care attendant. Her partner cares for her and four other clients, getting only one day of rest a week.

I asked Hoffpauir, who uses a wheelchair, what her life would be like without her caregiver.

Protesters depart from outside the Governor's Mansion after Friday's rally for higher pay for caregivers. The current low wages mean that some people with disabilities cannot find caregivers to provide the daily assistance they need.

“I would live in filth. I can’t wash dishes. I can’t even reach the dishes,” she told me. “I’d mostly eat take-out, which is not healthy, and I’m diabetic. I can’t scoop the cat litter from the litter box. I can’t even shower without him.”

Working for 20 years as a caregiver taught Hoffpauir patience. Now she tries not to be too demanding of her partner, knowing how much goes into that work. But even patient people will turn out to protest when their safety and way of life are on the line.

“Community attendants equal independence!” the advocates repeatedly chanted Friday. Someday, they hope, the governor will hear them.

Grumet is the Statesman’s Metro columnist. Her column, ATX in Context, contains her opinions. Share yours via email at bgrumet@statesman.com or via Twitter at @bgrumet. Find her previous work at statesman.com/news/columns.

