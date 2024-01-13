Abbott endorses Landgraf for re-election to House District 81

Jan. 12—AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he is endorsing Rep. Brooks Landgraf for House District 81.

"Brooks Landgraf has been a reliable conservative partner in the Texas Legislature," Abbott said in a news release. "He helped deliver the largest property tax cut in Texas history, supported our efforts to strengthen border security, and fought for hardworking Texans in the Permian Basin whose energy jobs continue to power the world. As we fight to expand education freedom, I know I can count on Brooks to deliver school choice for all Texas families. I am proud to endorse Brooks Landgraf for House District 81, and I urge every Texan in the Permian Basin to send him back to Austin so we can continue to fight for a brighter Texas of tomorrow."

Landgraf said in a statement that he appreciates Abbott's support and looks forward to continuing to work with him to accomplish the conservative goals they both share.

"As the Biden Administration continues to fail, it's imperative for Texas to continue to lead. Especially when it comes to standing up to the radicalized EPA and fighting to secure the border, I'm honored to be in the fight for Texas with Governor Abbott," Landgraf said.