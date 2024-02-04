Abbott hosts 14 governors at contested border park

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KETK) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosted governors from 14 states at an event in Eagle Pass on Sunday.

The meeting comes in the midst of Abbott’s recent standoff with the federal government at Shelby Park, according to Border Report.

Abbott hosted the following 14 Republican governors:

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

The governors will have a briefing on Operation Lone Star’s border security efforts and then they held a press conference that started around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

At the press conference, the governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee thanked Abbott for providing safety at the border and said the federal government has failed to protect the United States.

“I applaud and thank the governors that are standing beside and behind us today,” said Abbott.

Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia said that “every state in our country is now a border state” because of issues like illegal immigration and fentanyl.

“It is time that something that something was done about this and that is why we are standing here as governors to make sure something gets done,” said Kemp.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas said that President Joe Biden has failed on the border.

“Joe Biden has completely failed at one of his most basic duties as president” said Gov. Sanders.

“We don’t stand with them in football but we stand with the state of Texas when it comes to the border,” added Sanders.

Abbott said that Texas is using the states constitutional right to self-defense to secure the border. “All we’re doing is enforcing the laws of the United States of America,” said Abbott.

“Now that we’ve taken control of this area there’s an average of only three people crossing through this area per day,” added Abbott.

“Joe Biden it is your turn now, your obligation, your duty, to follow the laws that Congress passed and secure the border just as Texas has,” Abbott concluded.

