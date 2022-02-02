Abbott Named 'Global Gold Class 2022' Industry Leader in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

S&P Global recognizes Abbott for leading in the top 1% of industry for overall sustainability performance.

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Abbott

For the ninth consecutive year, Abbott was named a Global Gold Class company by S&P Global, which recognizes companies for being in the top 1% of their industry in sustainability performance. Abbott was recognized by S&P Global for leading its industry in sustainability as both a Gold Class company and on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).

The S&P Global Gold Class designation was announced as part of the release of The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, one of the world's most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on corporate sustainability. The Sustainability Yearbook assesses over 7,500 companies and showcases the best performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG metrics.

Abbott's leading sustainability performance was also recently highlighted on Newsweek’s list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022, ranking No. 51 out of 500 companies on the list. To make this distinction, Newsweek partnered with global research and data firm Statista to evaluate companies on key performance indicators in environmental, social and governance (ESG) categories, as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents on their perceptions of companies related to corporate social responsibility.

These recognitions reflect Abbott’s dedication to delivering long-term impact for the people we serve. Our 2030 Sustainability Plan has a clear focus on innovating for greater access and affordability in health, with the goal of improving the lives of 3 billion people each year by decade's end. To learn more about Abbott's approach to sustainability and our 2030 Sustainability Plan, visit abbott.com/sustainability.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Abbott on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/abbott-named-global-gold-class-2022-industry-leader-in-sandp-global-sustainability-yearbook-and-one-of-americas-most-responsible-companies-by-newsweek-864960432