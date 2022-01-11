Abbott Named One of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC for Sustainable Business Leadership

The JUST 100 ranking recognizes socially just companies responding to the needs of employees, customers, communities and all stakeholders

Today Abbott was named to the 2022 JUST 100 list for strong performance in sustainable, responsible business. Announced by JUST Capital and its media partner CNBC, the JUST 100 list recognizes companies that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – including meeting the needs of employees, customers, communities and the environment. Abbott ranked No. 74 on the 2022 list, moving up from No. 137 in 2021.

This recognition reflects Abbott’s dedication to delivering long-term impact for the people we serve. Our 2030 Sustainability Plan has a clear focus on innovating for greater access and affordability in health, with the goal of improving the lives of 3 billion people each year by decade's end. To learn more about Abbott's approach to sustainability and our 2030 Sustainability Plan, visit abbott.com/sustainability.

The JUST 100 list highlights corporations and leaders driving the world forward – doing well by doing good. JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues, identified through comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. For more on the JUST 100, visit justcapital.com/rankings.

