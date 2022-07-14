Abbott: 'None of the information' on Uvalde video was told to him early on

Gov. Greg Abbott said the events captured on the security video from Uvalde's Robb Elementary School showing law enforcement officers delaying their confrontation with the mass killer were not relayed to him during his initial briefing on the classroom attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

"It's clear that what was shown on the video was the exact opposite of the information that I was given on the day that I went out and explained what happened during the event," Abbott said at a news conference Thursday in Houston. "And so the information that was provided to me before telling the public about what happened, none of the information that was in that video was shared with me on that day."

Abbott's comments in response to a reporter's question during an event intended to showcase the dangers of the synthetic opioid, fentanyl, came days after the American-Statesman and KVUE obtained and published the horrific 77-minute video that had been held secret by several agencies. Abbott, as well as Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, had urged public release of the video.

The video shows in painstaking detail heavily armed officers from multiple local, state and federal agencies arriving in the hallway outside the classrooms where the gunman was located and waiting to take action, even after hearing gunfire from inside the classrooms.

Abbott has come under intense criticism for his remarks one day after the May 24 massacre where he praised the bravery of law enforcement officers at the school, saying their swift response to the gunfire had likely saved countless lives.

“The reason it was not worse is because law enforcement officials did what they do: They showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” he said a day after the shooting.

The governor has not said who had told him that officers responded quickly and his contemporary notes from his initial briefing did not contain such a reference. According to several people in the briefing room behind the auditorium stage, the governor was not told about the delay in engaging the gunman. He was told officers engaged the gunman, but not that they rushed to stop him.

That narrative quickly unraveled as information began trickling out that dozens of officers, some in the school's corridors and some outside the building, had waited 77 minutes before a team from the U.S. Border Patrol stormed the classroom and shot the gunman dead.

Two days after Abbott's press conference, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said that officers delayed entering the classrooms even as terrified children inside were calling 911 pleading for help.

McCraw said officers were held back by the incident commander, whom he identified as school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who mistakenly treated the situation as a barricaded subject — calling for a more methodical response — than an active shooter, which requires immediate action. Arredondo later said in an interview with the Texas Tribune that he did not consider himself the commander on scene.

The video doesn't shed light on why the officers waited or who was giving orders.

Abbott said that even though the timing of the video being made public "was inconsistent" with what authorities had planned, he said he is "glad" the family members of the victims finally have access to it.

"It's important for the people of Uvalde to know exactly what happened," he said. "In this case, unlike some other cases, we have visual evidence. We have audio evidence that will reveal most of what happened."

On Sunday, a special Texas House committee is expected to release its preliminary report on the shooting and the law enforcement response. The panel is scheduled to first share its findings privately with Uvalde community leaders and the affected families before making the document public. The committee also plans to show an edited version of the hallway video — without footage of the gunman entering the school or the sounds of more than 100 rounds being fired in the two classrooms — to the families of the victims first, before making it public.

Abbott did not say whether he has seen the security video, but he did note that several investigations are in progress examining the shooting and its aftermath, including those by the Texas Rangers, the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department as well as local authorities in Uvalde. The Texas House and Senate each have formed special committees to look into the events.

"When you compare the notes from all these different investigations, you will see all the facts come together," he said. "And the families will continue to learn more about that."

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Gov. Abbott says he was not told of officers' delays at Uvalde school