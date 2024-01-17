Abbott proclaims Jan. 21-Jan. 27 'Texas School Choice Week'

Jan. 17—AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbot has officially declared Jan. 21-Jan. 27 to be School Choice Week in Texas recognizing the importance of flexible, personalized education options for students and teaching professionals across the state.

Abbott's proclamation follows a year of unprecedented nationwide school choice expansions. The proclamation highlights that it is important to "ensure the next generation of Texans is ready to face the challenges before them—and that begins by giving parents the ability to choose the education pathway that best prepares their child for success," a news release said.

"Texas School Choice Week" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a week-long national celebration of K-12 education during the last week of January.

For the week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 2,317 events and activities across Texas — including school fairs in Houston, San Antonio, and Austin — all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 27,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"Texas schools, homeschool groups,and families are going big for School Choice Week this year," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at National School Choice Awareness Foundation said in the release. "We're grateful that Gov. Abbott's proclamation will raise awareness about this important opportunity and inspire even more families to start the process of exploring school choice in the Lone Star State."

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/guide-school-choice-texas.