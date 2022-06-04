Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

·2 min read

(Reuters) -Abbott Laboratories said on Saturday that it has reopened its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan, taking a step toward alleviating an acute nationwide shortage that has sent parents scrambling for supplies.

The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas, with initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on May 19 that the plant was on track to open within one or two weeks.

The facility will open after meeting initial requirements agreed to with the FDA as part of the agreement Abbott entered into on May 16, the company said.

The plant shutdown and a recall of infant formula had deepened a supply shortage in a nation where, according to federal data from 2020, less than half of babies were exclusively breast-fed through their first three months.

Roughly 73% of baby products are out of stock nationwide as of May 22, according to data firm Datasembly.

Abbott started a recall in February after reports of bacterial infections in children who had consumed the formula made at the plant.

The FDA's inspection of the Sturgis facility revealed "shocking" results such as cracks in vital equipment, a lack of adequate hand-washing and evidence of previous bacterial contamination.

Abbott has said there is no evidence to link its formulas to the illnesses, while the FDA's inspection found bacteria in environmental testing and not in the product samples.

The FDA subsequently entered into a consent decree agreement that gave it oversight of Abbott's actions to address problems at the plant.

Before the recall, Abbott controlled 40% of the infant formula market, including Similac, but the market share of other companies such as Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has grown since then.

Even after the plant reopens, it may take weeks before formula supplies are back to normal, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf has said.

Global companies that make baby formula such as Neocate maker Danone SA are bringing products into the United States after the country's health regulator relaxed its import policy.

(Reporting by Juby Babu and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago man arrested in shootings of US marshal, police dog

    A Chicago man was charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog who were wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant, police said Saturday. Tarrion Johnson, 19, faces charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, the Chicago Police Department said. Police said Johnson was arrested Thursday shortly after he allegedly shot an officer with the U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive apprehension team and his federal police dog.

  • Tulsa shooting puts focus on waiting periods for gun buyers

    When he was sentenced for killing three teenagers and gravely wounding another at a house party north of Seattle, Allen Ivanov said he was sorry and that he couldn't explain why he did it. It is renewing the debate over whether restrictions such as waiting periods and bans on young adults buying semiautomatic rifles could have saved lives. “If those had been in place, it would have made a difference,” said Paul Kramer, who led a successful 2018 effort to impose a 10-day waiting period on semiautomatic rifle purchases in Washington state, as well as a ban on young adults buying such weapons, after his son Will was gravely wounded during Ivanov's shooting spree two years earlier.

  • ByHeart CEO explains ‘the biggest misconception’ about the baby formula shortage

    ByHeart Co-Founder and CEO Ron Belldegrun explains the key factors of the baby formula shortage after meeting with President Biden, oversights that allowed this crisis, and adding diversity to the supply chain.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky: How a comedian became an international hero

    As the war in Ukraine passes its 100th day, Yahoo’s international news team examines the life of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and the unlikely story of how a comedian became a wartime leader admired throughout the world.

  • Too many guns = Too much gun violence. Why can't we draw a line between these two points?

    Guns – regardless of law-abiding owners, of whom there are many – are being used to terrorize our schools, stores, offices and pretty much everywhere.

  • 5th victim found in train wreckage in southern Germany

    Police said Saturday the body of a fifth victim has been been found beneath a train that derailed Friday in the Alps in southern Germany. Recovery workers had to wait for a heavy crane to be brought to the site near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The regional train headed for Munich went off the tracks after noon Friday in Burgrain after pulling out of the resort town from where it had set off.

  • More Americans want their coffee to taste like candy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at the rising trend of candy and snack flavored coffee as a study reports daily coffee drinkers live longer on average than compared non-coffee drinkers.

  • GOP Rep. Chris Jacobs announces retirement amid backlash over gun control support

    Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs of New York will not seek re-election after he threw his support behind a Democratic-led gun ban in Congress.

  • Disney Hires Apple Vet Mark Bozon As Key Overseer Of Metaverse Push

    Mark Bozon, who spent 12 years at Apple in creative and gaming executive roles, has been hired by Disney in a senior post to help oversee the company’s push into the metaverse. With the title of VP, Next Generation Storytelling Creative Experiences, Bozon will build a team spanning the entire company to work on “interconnected consumer […]

  • ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Chomps On $26M Through Friday As It Stomps To $50M+ Early Overseas Bow

    SATURDAY UPDATE: Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion is off to an early start at the international box office that’s landing in line with the previous two films of the rebooted franchise. Through Friday, the Colin Trevorrow-directed JWD has grossed $25.9M from 15 overseas markets. As noted yesterday (see below) Blue and the crew are eyeing […]

  • Florida braces for possible tropical storm

    A major storm system is bearing down on Florida as the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway. Weather Channel meteorologist Reynolds Wolf has the latest.

  • Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

    Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer. The February shutdown of the largest formula factory in the country led to the supply problems that have forced some parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor's offices. Abbott said it initially will prioritize production of its EleCare specialty formulas for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems who have few other options for nutrition.

  • Suspect charged in shooting death of Oak Park jeweler

    A suspect has been charged in relation to the murder of local Oak Park jeweler

  • Tiananmen: Arrests reported in Hong Kong on anniversary of massacre

    China has effectively banned the city's annual vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre.

  • Police patrol Hong Kong park to enforce Tiananmen vigil ban

    Heavy police force patrolled Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on Saturday after authorities for a third consecutive year banned public commemoration of the anniversary of the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, with vigils overseas the only place marking the event. For decades, Hong Kong and nearby Macao were the only places in China allowed to commemorate the violent suppression by army troops of student protesters demanding greater democracy in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. The ban is seen as part of a move to snuff out political dissent and a sign that Hong Kong is losing its freedoms as Beijing tightens its grip over the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

  • Man held in attack on doctor, nurses at California hospital

    A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison said. The man had parked his car in the middle of a street and went to the emergency room, where he asked for treatment for anxiety before stabbing the doctor and nurses, authorities said.

  • ‘Dead suspect loophole’ could be used to block release of Uvalde records

    Texas' "Dead Suspect Loophole" could be used to block the release of law enforcement records related to last week's school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead, transparency advocates and lawmakers fear.

  • 6 on-sale aviator sunglasses to wear when you watch 'Top Gun: Maverick' — up to 75% off

    Styles from Kate Spade, Valentino and more start at just $60.

  • As new diseases emerge and old ones surprise us, infectious disease doctors work overtime

    Just in the last decade, scientists have been faced with identifying a handful of never-before-seen human diseases or unusual paths of known ones.

  • Baltimore Mayor Plans On Suing Gun Manufacturer

    Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday that the city plans on taking legal action against Polymer80 Inc., a Nevada-based gun manufacturer. Polymer80 Inc. is the country’s largest producer of “ghost guns,” untraceable, build-it-yourself weaponry that have become popular in Baltimore.