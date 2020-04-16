Abbott Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results

- First-quarter sales growth of 2.5 percent; organic sales growth of 4.3 percent

- Recently launched three breakthrough diagnostics tests for coronavirus (COVID-19)

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First-quarter worldwide sales of $7.7 billion increased 2.5 percent on a reported basis and 4.3 percent on an organic* basis.

increased 2.5 percent on a reported basis and 4.3 percent on an organic* basis. Reported diluted EPS from continuing operations under GAAP was $0.30 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was $0.65 in the first quarter.

and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations, which excludes specified items, was in the first quarter. Due to uncertainties regarding the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Abbott is suspending its previously announced annual guidance for 2020.

Abbott's strong financial position is supported by a healthy balance sheet, including approximately $3.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and revolving credit facilities in place that could provide additional access to up to $5 billion , if needed.

in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and revolving credit facilities in place that could provide additional access to up to , if needed. Abbott recently launched three diagnostics tests for COVID-19, including molecular tests on its ID NOW TM rapid point-of-care platform and m 2000 TM RealTi m e lab-based platform, and a serology blood test for the detection of the antibody, IgG, on its lab-based immunoassay platforms.

rapid point-of-care platform and 2000 RealTi e lab-based platform, and a serology blood test for the detection of the antibody, IgG, on its lab-based immunoassay platforms. Abbott recently announced CE Mark approvals for several cardiovascular devices, including TriClip TM , the world's first minimally invasive, clip-based repair device for the treatment of tricuspid regurgitation, or leaky tricuspid heart valve; Tendyne TM , a first-of-its-kind technology to replace a faulty mitral heart valve; and Gallant TM implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) devices to help manage heart rhythm disorders.

, the world's first minimally invasive, clip-based repair device for the treatment of tricuspid regurgitation, or leaky tricuspid heart valve; Tendyne , a first-of-its-kind technology to replace a faulty mitral heart valve; and Gallant implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) devices to help manage heart rhythm disorders. During the quarter, Abbott announced expanded reimbursement coverage for FreeStyle® Libre in Japan to include people with Type 2 diabetes that inject insulin multiple times per day.

"First and foremost, I want to thank our employees, our customers, and our suppliers for their extraordinary efforts to maintain supply of our critically important products to the people who need them, around the world," said Robert B. Ford, president and chief executive officer, Abbott. "It's an unprecedented time and our colleagues are rising to it in unprecedented ways."

ABBOTT'S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Abbott has mobilized its teams across multiple fronts to help stem the spread of the virus and support healthcare systems, patients, its employees and local communities. Most notably, the company has launched three critical new tests for COVID-19: the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 molecular test, the fastest available molecular point-of-care test delivering results within 13 minutes and positive results in as little as five minutes, the Abbott RealTime SARS-CoV-2 molecular test, which runs on Abbott's m2000 RealTime System located in hospital and reference laboratories, and a serology blood test for the detection of the antibody, IgG, on its lab-based immunoassay testing platforms. While molecular testing detects whether someone has the virus, antibody tests determine if someone was previously infected.

The company is supporting impacted frontline health workers, families and communities around the world with philanthropic donations to help address key needs, including providing personal protective equipment, patient care supplies and training. To protect its employees, most work is being conducted remotely and the company has implemented strict travel restrictions. Abbott has taken aggressive steps to limit exposure and enhance the safety of its facilities for employees working to continue to supply vital healthcare products to hospitals, healthcare professionals, laboratories and patients around the world.

FIRST-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the first quarter 2020:

Total Company ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 1Q19



Sales 1Q20

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total *

2,856

4,870

7,726

3.7

1.8

2.5

3.7

4.6

4.3 Nutrition

812

1,092

1,904

8.7

4.6

6.3

8.7

6.3

7.3 Diagnostics

803

1,023

1,826

10.9

(8.4)

(0.8)

10.9

(5.9)

0.7 Established Pharmaceuticals

--

1,044

1,044

n/a

5.2

5.2

n/a

9.3

9.3 Medical Devices

1,233

1,704

2,937

(3.3)

5.1

1.4

(3.3)

7.8

2.9



* Total Q1 2020 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of $15 million.

n/a = Not Applicable.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

First-quarter 2020 worldwide sales of $7.7 billion increased 2.5 percent on a reported basis. On an organic basis, worldwide sales increased 4.3 percent.

Nutrition ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 1Q19



Sales 1Q20

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

812

1,092

1,904

8.7

4.6

6.3

8.7

6.3

7.3 Pediatric

518

571

1,089

14.3

(0.8)

5.8

14.3

0.2

6.4 Adult

294

521

815

0.1

11.2

6.9

0.1

13.8

8.5

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 6.3 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter and increased 7.3 percent on an organic basis. Sales growth was positively impacted in the quarter by increased demand in late March in advance of shelter-in-place restrictions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, most notably in U.S. Pediatric Nutrition.

Diagnostics ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 1Q19



Sales 1Q20

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

803

1,023

1,826

10.9

(8.4)

(0.8)

10.9

(5.9)

0.7 Core Laboratory

267

722

989

6.9

(11.1)

(6.8)

6.9

(8.5)

(4.9) Molecular

65

74

139

61.7

9.6

29.1

61.7

11.6

30.3 Point of Care

103

35

138

(4.9)

32.6

2.4

(4.9)

34.3

2.7 Rapid Diagnostics

368

192

560

13.0

(9.1)

4.3

13.0

(6.3)

5.4

Worldwide Diagnostics sales decreased 0.8 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter, including an unfavorable 1.5 percent effect of foreign exchange, and increased 0.7 percent on an organic basis. Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales growth was negatively impacted by lower routine testing volumes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Abbott recently launched three critical new tests for COVID-19: the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 molecular test, the fastest available molecular point-of-care test delivering results within 13 minutes and positive results in as little as five minutes, the Abbott RealTime SARS-CoV-2 molecular test, which runs on Abbott's m2000 RealTime System located in hospital and reference laboratories, and a serology blood test for the detection of the antibody, IgG, on its lab-based immunoassay testing platforms. While molecular testing detects whether someone has the virus, antibody tests determine if someone was previously infected.

Established Pharmaceuticals ($ in millions)

















% Change vs. 1Q19



Sales 1Q20

Reported

Organic



U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total

U.S.

Int'l

Total Total

--

1,044

1,044

n/a

5.2

5.2

n/a

9.3

9.3 Key Emerging Markets

--

813

813

n/a

8.1

8.1

n/a

13.1

13.1 Other

--

231

231

n/a

(3.7)

(3.7)

n/a

(2.7)

(2.7)

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 5.2 percent on a reported basis in the first quarter and increased 9.3 percent on an organic basis. Organic sales growth in the quarter was led by strong growth across several geographies, including Russia, Brazil and several countries across Latin America and Southeast Asia.