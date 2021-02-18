Abbott says power generation in Texas has returned

  • Oops!
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says all power generation has been restored throughout the state, but some residents may continue to have outages because of downed lines or other connection issues.

Video Transcript

GREG ABBOTT: Since our press conference yesterday, power has been restored to nearly two million homes across Texas. There continue to be approximately 325,000 Texans without power. However, those without power are not without power because of the lack of ability to generate power. Instead, those without power are being impacted either by power lines that are down or the need to manually reconnect the premises to power. So as of this press conference right now, there are no outages of power across the state of Texas because of lack of generation or lack of the ability to generate power.

That said, I also want to be clear with Texans, because you need to know. There will be more cold temperatures in various regions across the state of Texas tonight. ERCOT will continue to work to manage the power to ensure that power will not go down in residential areas across the state, but we still have to deal with the uncertainty of what is going on in the power generation facilities. We hope and anticipate no location will be without power tonight. The good news is we are starting the evening with every residence in the state of Texas not lacking the generation of power.

  • Power restored to 2 million homes across Texas

    Nearly 2 million homes across Texas had their power restored on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced.Why it matters: Approximately 325,000 Texans remain without electricity after a winter storm brought single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill to most of Texas this week.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "As of this afternoon there are no residential power outages due to lack of power generation," Abbott said in a tweet."If any residence doesn’t have power it is due to downed power lines or the need for the power company to manually reconnect. If you don’t have power contact your local power provider."The big picture: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the power grid that covers most of the state, said Thursday that the grid almost suffered a catastrophic failure that could have caused uncontrolled blackouts that may have left residents without power for months, the Texas Tribune reports.At least 16 deaths have been linked to the harsh weather, and roughly 13.5 million people are facing water disruptions, including millions under boil-water notices, according to CNN.U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Norris Cochran has declared a public health emergency for the state of Texas due to the winter storms, with actions and flexibilities retroactive to Feb. 11.What's next: Temperatures are expected to rise on Friday, though ice on bridges and overpasses may remain a threat through late Sunday into Monday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The architect of Texas' electricity market says it's working as planned. Critics compare it to late Soviet Russia.

    The Texas power grid, entirely contained within the state to avoid federal regulation, is facing renewed scrutiny after buckling under four days of sub-freezing temperatures. "Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Tuesday. "This is unacceptable," and the Texas government and legislature must find ways "ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again." This isn't the state's first rodeo with widespread blackouts amid unseasonable cold, however. The Texas power grid is designed to independently manage hot summers, not really cold winters. But "what has sent Texas reeling is not an engineering problem," Will Englund reports at The Washington Post. "It is a financial structure for power generation that offers no incentives to power plant operators to prepare for winter. In the name of deregulation and free markets, critics say, Texas has created an electric grid that puts an emphasis on cheap prices over reliable service." Matt Breidert, a portfolio manager at TortoiseEcofin, calls it a "Wild West market design based only on short-run prices." "For years, energy experts argued that the way Texas runs its electricity system invited a systematic failure," The New York Times elaborates. "In the mid-1990s, the state decided against paying power producers to hold reserves, discarding the common practice across the United States and Canada of requiring a supply buffer of at least 15 percent beyond a typical day's need." Instead, Texas gas-powered plants rely on steady flow from in-state natural gas pipelines. "The year 2011 was a miserable cold snap and there were blackouts," University of Houston energy fellow Edward Hirs tells the Houston Chronicle. "It happened before and will continue to happen until Texas restructures its electricity market." Texans "hate it when I say that," but the Texas grid "has collapsed in exactly the same manner as the old Soviet Union," or today's oil sector in Venezuela, he added. "It limped along on underinvestment and neglect until it finally broke under predictable circumstances." William Hogan, the Harvard global energy policy professor who designed the system Texas adopted seven years ago, disagreed, arguing that the state's energy market has functioned as designed. Higher electricity demand leads to higher prices, forcing consumers to cut back on energy use while encouraging power plants to increase their output of electricity. "It's not convenient," Hogan told the Times. "It's not nice. It's necessary." More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughBeto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.Pfizer and Moderna vaccines prove 92 percent effective with just 1st dose

  • Texas power plants back online, but 325,000 households still in the dark

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that all power generating plants in the state were back online but hundreds of thousands of homes remain without energy because of downed lines and other issues after a ferocious winter storm and cold snap. While welcoming the progress, other leaders in Texas warned that the state's energy grid would remain extremely "fragile" for a few days and that the cold weather that created the problems would stick around through the weekend. Abbott said he has asked state legislators to push through laws mandating that all energy generation plants in Texas "winterize" their facilities like those in colder states do in the hope that future cold snaps don't result in electrical grid failures.

  • Don Lemon calls out Texas governor for lying about why most of state has no power

    As millions of Texans continue to go without heat, power or water due to historic, prolonged extreme cold, CNN’s Don Lemon called out Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday night for attempting to politicize the current crisis. Conservative media has been quick to blame renewable energy for the state’s predicament, and Abbott went on Hannity Tuesday night where he parroted these claims. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott said, adding, “Our wind and our solar got shut down and they were collectively more than 10% of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis.” “Okay, so he told on himself right there,” Lemon responded. “Ten percent. Come on, man.” Multiple news outlets both in Texas and around the country have reported that only a fraction of power in texas is generated by renewable energy, with the vast majority coming from natural gas, coal and nuclear power, all of which have been rendered useless because of the cold. The current disaster could have been averted had the energy infrastructure been winterized as it should have been years ago. Lemon was quick to point out both of these truths. “What is failing right now is the majority of the power source, and that power comes from what? Oil and gas. Weatherizing this equipment is voluntary in Texas. And guess what, they didn't choose that option, Lemon said, later adding, “The governor is making this massive and very dangerous and deadly outage all about politics. Fossil fuel is necessary to heat homes. So governor Abbott, where is the fuel to heat homes all across Texas? Where is it?”

  • Texans brave cold, millions still without power

    Millions of Texans braved their third day without heat on Wednesday following a punishing winter storm that has killed at least 21 people across four states.Some Houston residents fled their homes with busted heating systems and water pipes and huddled together at the Gallery Furniture store, which opened its doors as a warming center to people trying to escape the cold.The National Weather Service said historically low temperatures in the region would continue for days and some Texas officials warned that the power outages were likely to persist.Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top official in the state's most populous county, which includes Houston, said the storms were straining not only the local electric grid but triggering a cascade of effects, including lost water pressure, carbon monoxide poisoning and halted COVID-19 vaccinations.The Electric Reliability Council of Texas or "ERCOT" - which operates the state's independent power grid - has come under increasing fire for the crisis, and Judge Hidalgo said she did not trust that it had a handle on the situation.Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for reforms and demanded that state lawmakers investigate ERCOT, which is not subject to federal oversight because it is not part of the national grid.On Tuesday, Abbott also pointed the finger at frozen wind turbines amid the massive grid failure.JEN PSAKI: "FEMA has supplied generators to Texas."On Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the federal government was deploying emergency resources to the state, and pushed back against the blame being thrust on renewable energy sources.PSAKI: "There has been some inaccurate accusations out there... that suggested that renewables caused failures in Texas' power grid. And, actually, numerous reports have actually shown the country that it was failures in coal and natural gas that contributed to the state's power shortages. And officials at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state's power grid, have gone so far as to say that failures in wind and solar were the least significant factors in the blackouts."Many have blamed the power failures on a lack of preparedness, but the deregulated energy market in Texas gives little financial incentives for operators to prepare for the rare bout of intensely cold weather, an issue critics have been pointing out for years.Some are calling for additional efforts to winterize equipment, including wind turbines, which are routinely equipped with warming systems that stop ice build-up in states with colder climates.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott demands investigation after winter storm leaves millions of residents without power

    State leaders blame green energy for the outages. Marc Morano, publisher of ClimateDepot.com, weighs in.

  • ‘Ineptitude’ of Abbott, Republican leaders led to Texas power disaster, O’Rourke says

    “We are nearing a failed state in Texas,” O’Rourke said.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers to mandate winterization of power generators

    Gov. Greg Abbott named two new emergency items related to preparing power plants for cold weather.

  • No LNG Tankers Loading at U.S. Export Terminals Amid Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Right now there are no liquefied natural gas tankers docked and loading at any of the six U.S. export terminals for the first time since global demand for the superchilled power-plant fuel crashed in August.That’s a highly unusual situation for the world’s third-largest shipper and an indication of how far LNG trade flows have been upended by the recent freeze.Shipping data compiled by Bloomberg shows the absence of vessels after two tankers left U.S. terminals Thursday. The last time no vessels were at any U.S. port was in late August, according to Reid I’Anson, senior commodity economist at Kpler. U.S. LNG exports fell 40% in July from a year earlier as the pandemic slowed economic growth.The arctic blast hit that hit Texas Sunday slashed gas supplies just as demand rocketed. In response, the Freeport LNG export facility and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Corpus Christi LNG terminal have cut their natural gas consumption to almost zero, allowing billions of cubic feet to flow to power plants and homes.Crews are also working to place Sempra Energy’s Cameron LNG in Louisiana back into service after a power failure shut down the plant.Freezing weather in Texas is expected to end this weekend, allowing crews to restore power and other services. As that work continues, eight LNG tankers remain anchored at sea waiting to dock at Sabine Pass, Corpus Christi and Freeport.The Bahamas-flagged tanker Magdala is expected to dock at Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island LNG export terminal in Savannah, Georgia, later on Thursday. The Georgia facility wasn’t affected by the extreme cold weather seen in Texas and other states.The Bermuda-flagged tanker Gaslog Galveston departed Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana and the Greek-flagged Maran Gas Tory left Freeport LNG in Texas on Thursday morning, shipping data show.(Updates with background in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas winter storms: I went 55 hours without power in freezing Austin. At least I'm alive.

    There's hopelessness that sets in when we have so little information about whether or not the lights in Texas will stay on.

  • Power outages, cold causing Texas pipes to burst

    Millions of Texas residents are without power amid frigid temperatures. Now, some must also cope with bursting water pipes – the latest effect of a winter storm that has pummeled much of the U.S. (Feb. 17)

  • Amid Texas freeze, oil producers still shut; governor bans natural gas exports

    Texas oil producers and refiners remained shut for a fifth day on Wednesday after several days of blistering cold, and the governor ordered a ban on natural gas exports from the state to try to speed the restoration of power. The cold snap, which has killed at least 21 people and knocked out power to more than 4 million people in Texas, is not expected to let up until this weekend. Governor Greg Abbott directed Texas natural gas providers not to ship outside the state until Sunday and asked the state energy regulator to enforce his export ban.

  • White House rebuts claims that green energy is to blame for Texas power outages

    The White House pushed back Wednesday on claims made by conservative politicians and pundits blaming renewable energy sources for widespread power outages in Texas in the wake of this week's unprecedented winter storms.

  • Why A Powerful Winter Storm Caused Blackouts In Texas

    Coal, natural gas and nuclear plants ― not wind turbines ― were the main cause. But right-wing misinformation proved more reliable than the grid itself.