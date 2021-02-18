Abbott says power generation in Texas has returned

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says all power generation has been restored throughout the state, but some residents may continue to have outages because of downed lines or other connection issues.

GREG ABBOTT: Since our press conference yesterday, power has been restored to nearly two million homes across Texas. There continue to be approximately 325,000 Texans without power. However, those without power are not without power because of the lack of ability to generate power. Instead, those without power are being impacted either by power lines that are down or the need to manually reconnect the premises to power. So as of this press conference right now, there are no outages of power across the state of Texas because of lack of generation or lack of the ability to generate power.

That said, I also want to be clear with Texans, because you need to know. There will be more cold temperatures in various regions across the state of Texas tonight. ERCOT will continue to work to manage the power to ensure that power will not go down in residential areas across the state, but we still have to deal with the uncertainty of what is going on in the power generation facilities. We hope and anticipate no location will be without power tonight. The good news is we are starting the evening with every residence in the state of Texas not lacking the generation of power.