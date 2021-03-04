Abbott slams Biden for ripping red states who ended coronavirus restrictions:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reacts to President Biden blasting states who lifted coronavirus restrictions, including mask wearing mandates.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he was lifting all coronavirus restrictions on businesses and rescinding his own statewide mask mandate despite the fact that more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Monday.
The Republican governor also criticized President Joe Biden for accusing him of “neanderthal thinking.”
The San Antonio Spurs head coach spoke prior to Tuesday's game about Governor Greg Abbott's decision to get rid of the mask mandate in the state of Texas.
Italy became the first country to impose an EU export ban on coronavirus vaccines on Thursday after blocking a shipment of 250,000 AstraZeneca jabs to Australia. Brussels introduced the export transparency regime during its row over supply shortfalls with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company at the end of January. Under the new rules, manufacturers in the EU must ask national authorities in the country of production and the European Commission for permission to export vaccines outside the EU. EU allies including Britain, have raised concerns about the regime, which was a response to fears that vaccines bought by Brussels were being shipped elsewhere. Italy blocked the export of the vaccines and the commission did not raise any objections, the Financial Times reported. Rome notified Brussels of its decision at the end of last week. Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister who took office in February, called for stricter export controls at an EU summit last month. He urged EU leaders to speed up vaccinations in the bloc in his first meeting of the bloc’s heads of state and government. AstraZeneca in January cut its supplies to the EU in the first quarter to 40 million doses from 90 million foreseen in the contract, and later said it would cut deliveries by another 50% in the second quarter.
Archival image from 1967 shows protesters demonstrating while Ku Klux Klan members walk in a parade to support the Vietnam War. Bettmann Archive/Getty ImagesDuring his confirmation hearing in February, Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland pledged that his first order of business would be to “supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6.” On that day, thousands of Trump supporters – including members of white nationalist and militia groups – gathered to support and defend a series of fabricated and conspiracy-laden claims around the purportedly “rigged” 2020 election. As a social scientist who researches how white supremacist groups are policed, I understand both the need to vigorously address threats of violence from racist and anti-democratic elements and the calls from some Justice Department officials to expand police powers to do so. But if history is a guide, providing police with new tools to address current white nationalist threats could result in further repression of activists of color. The campaign to police the civil rights-era Ku Klux Klan, for example, offers clear lessons in this respect. While that effort prevented white supremacists from capitalizing on their momentum in the mid-1960s, it also spurred unforeseen consequences. KKK in 1965 Nearly every night in 1965, ascendant KKK leader Bob Jones appeared on a makeshift stage in fields across rural North Carolina channeling the revolutionary fervor of his newfound followers. Bob Jones, right, a leader of the Klu Klux Klan in North Carolina, stands with Calvin Craig of Georgia during a KKK rally in Atlanta in 1967. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images As the head of the nation’s largest statewide Klan since World War II, Jones was growing accustomed to crowds numbering in the hundreds – and sometimes the thousands – at rallies throughout his home state. The previous fall, President Lyndon Johnson had defeated archconservative Barry Goldwater. Jones’ KKK had strongly backed the loser, who had aligned himself with Southern segregationists. Now Jones drove a shiny new Cadillac purchased from KKK dues. His bumper sticker read: “I’m not ashamed, I voted for Goldwater.” Though Jones did not contest the election’s legitimacy, Goldwater’s defeat caused the KKK leader’s crowds to swell in size and intensity. Supporters seemed newly energized in their aggrieved alienation from national politics. When LBJ spoke out against an increasingly deadly spate of Klan violence, Jones drew more than 6,000 to a rally celebrating known KKK perpetrators. Jones clearly recognized that opposition from the White House energized his base. “If Lyndon Johnson makes three more speeches,” he proclaimed, “we could quit renting fields and start buying farms.” Police crackdown In March 1965, a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers urged the House Committee on Un-American Activities to investigate the Klan. Formal hearings were announced that June. The resulting scrutiny led police to challenge KKK rally permit requests and aggressively investigate cross burnings and other intimidation tactics they had previously dismissed as not hurting anyone. At the same time, the FBI’s COINTELPRO program received more latitude to use informants and other counterintelligence techniques. As the bureau’s own memos specified, agents worked to “expose, disrupt and otherwise neutralize” domestic subversives like the KKK. Such measures also created a safer space for concerned citizens to publicly oppose organized vigilantism. By 1969, in North Carolina and throughout the South, the KKK had all but ceased to operate as a mass membership organization. But, crucially, such short-run success came with significant costs. Unforeseen consequences Aggressive moves to dismantle the Klan’s ability to organize pushed its militant core underground. There, it metastasized into lone-wolf or cell-based violence. As one former Klan member described it, racist resistance evolved into a “game of ones.” Left unchecked by any coordinated organization, white supremacists posed a threat that became even more volatile. The crackdown also failed to rid areas of political and racial divisions that the KKK had stoked. Research I’ve conducted with sociologists Rory McVeigh and Justin Farrell shows that, even after accounting for a wide range of competing explanations, areas where the KKK was active in the 1960s continued to display – even 50 years later – significantly higher levels of violent crime and political polarization. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, police ultimately deployed their expanded powers not primarily against the KKK, but against activists in communities of color that have always borne the brunt of state control. For example, FBI agents’ newly gained authority to infiltrate and disrupt the KKK quickly extended – with deadlier consequences – to members of the civil rights and Black nationalist movements. Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton raises his arm at a rally in Chicago in October 1969 – just two months before police raided his home and shot him to death. David Fenton/Archive Photos via Getty Images Such efforts sought to destroy grassroots activist organizations and disrupt personal relationships between their members. And as the current film “Judas and the Black Messiah” powerfully depicts, they also led to campaigns to eliminate charismatic and effective movement leaders, including Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton and Martin Luther King Jr. Relevance today Today, some Justice Department officials are pushing to label Trump-supporting insurrectionists as domestic terrorists. Such aims would bolster criminal legal strategies they hope will stem the tide of political violence. At the same time, media reports have highlighted the differences in treatment between the seemingly permissive stance adopted toward the violent insurrectionists on Jan. 6 and the far more pronounced police crackdown against largely peaceful Black Lives Matter protests throughout the summer of 2020. As President Joe Biden tweeted on Jan. 7, “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesters yesterday that they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob that stormed the Capitol.” Of course, there is a strong case for pressing police to use existing tools to arrest and prosecute those who engaged in violence and other crimes at the Capitol, as well as to heed officials’ calls to confront and defeat an emboldened white nationalist movement. But doing so can risk expanding police powers in ways that history demonstrates may be turned on those who have been seeking justice all along. [Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: David Cunningham, Washington University in St Louis. Read more:Why a shootout between Black Panthers and law enforcement 50 years ago matters todayHow history textbooks will deal with the US Capitol attack David Cunningham has received funding from the Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation and the National Science Foundation.
Thousands of residents over 65 in a wealthy gated enclave in the Florida Keys had received COVID vaccines by mid-January, while most of the rest of Florida's elderly waited for their shots, report the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald.Why it matters: The uber-rich Ocean Reef Club on Key Largo, with more than 2,100 full- or part-time members, was dubbed by the papers as "one of the highest-security private communities in the nation."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOcean Reef did not respond to the Times' and Herald's request for comment on how it obtained so many vaccines so quickly.The state of play: The only people from the area who gave to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) political committee all live in Ocean Reef. All 17 had given contributions of $5,000 through December 2020.Resident Bruce Rauner, who served as the Republican governor of Illinois and headed a Chicago private equity firm, donated $250,000 in February.What they're saying: DeSantis spokesperson Meredith Beatrice told the papers that the governor was not involved in selecting Ocean Reef for early vaccines."This was not a state-supported senior community POD [point of distribution], nor was it requested by the governor."The big picture: DeSantis has been criticized for steering exclusive pop-up vaccination sites to other wealthy communities in Florida — and has continually denied that politics drove the decisions.Two of the wealthiest zip codes in Manatee County — both predominantly white and heavily Republican — got a pop-up site with DeSantis' assistance. The governor responded by dismissing any charges of favoritism.Three other developments in the state run by Pat Neal, a politically-connected developer and former state senator who has a long history in GOP politics, also got similar vaccine sites. At the time, a DeSantis spokesman said the "insinuation" that they were "established for political purposes is completely baseless."Florida readers: Check out the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
The government’s evidence that Ethan Nordean ordered violence at the Capitol is “weak,” the judge says.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Tuesday that effective next Wednesday, "all businesses of any type" in the Lone Star state will be allowed to fully reopen. Additionally, he's ending the statewide mask mandate. Those in the room where Abbott broke the news applauded the decision, but plenty of skeptics took note, as well. Coronavirus cases have receded greatly across the country over the last several weeks, but it's unclear if that decline is now plateauing. On a related note, Houston, Texas' largest city, is the one city in the United States to have reported finding at least one case of every known variant of the coronavirus, which are believed to be more transmissible and have experts on the alert for another uptick in cases as they become the dominant sources of infection. It's unlikely Houston is actually alone in this regard, but it's still cause for concern. Texas is also lagging behind in vaccinating its population, which is the second largest in the nation. Only Utah and Georgia have slower per capita vaccination rates. Texas is bottom 5 in per capita vaccination rates, yet the governor seems to believe the pandemic is over. Wild. https://t.co/XptNvbu24U — Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) March 2, 2021 Abbott, it turns out, wasn't the only governor to ease restrictions Tuesday — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) actually beat him to the punch, announcing that businesses can operate at full capacity and county mask mandates will be lifted starting Wednesday. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long. Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans
But a delayed response from budget scorekeepers punted the first test vote on Covid legislation to Thursday.
An amendment that would have lowered the federal voting age from 18 to 16 as part of the H.R. 1 voting rights package failed to pass the House on Wednesday but received support from a majority of House Democrats. The measure brought by Representatives Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Grace Meng of New York, and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois failed in a 125-302 vote, with 125 Democrats voting in favor of the amendment and 93 Democrats voting against it, according to C-SPAN. “A sixteen-year-old in 2021 possesses a wisdom and a maturity that comes from 2021 challenges, 2021 hardships, and 2021 threats,” Pressley said in a statement on Monday. “Now is the time for us to demonstrate the courage that matches the challenges of the modern-day sixteen- and seventeen-year-old.” The amendment similarly failed in March 2019, with just 126 votes in the House the first time it was added to H.R. 1. “Beginning at the age of 16, young people are contributing to both the labor force and their local economies by paying income taxes, and yet they are deprived of the opportunity to exercise their right to vote,” the Massachusetts congresswoman said on the House floor in 2019. “In this country, we affirm that when a person walks into the voting booth and pulls that lever, there is no meritocracy or hierarchy. The booth is the equalizer.” Pressley, a member of the progressive “Squad” said last month during a Facebook Live chat with Representative Barbara Lee (D., Calif.) and author Ibram X. Kendi that she was “shocked” that lowering the voting age is a “polarizing” topic. Kendi argued that lowering the voting age is an example of “anti-racist” policy. “Dr. Kendi, I was shocked by how polarizing an issue this was, and listen, when I would tell people [the late Rep.] John Lewis is an original co-sponsor of this — you know, our young people deserve to have a stakeholder in our democracy,” Pressley said.
Donald Trump may have left the Oval Office weeks ago, but fringe group QAnon has not given up. Followers claim that Mr Trump will reclaim the presidency on March 4, the date when presidents were inaugurated up until 1933. Washington DC is on high alert: online chatter from QAnon devotees has fueled alarm among security officials that further violence, just two months after the historic Jan 6 Capitol siege, could break out. Capitol Police have already said they had intelligence of a possible plot to re-storm the Capitol on Thursday, and the House of Representatives has cancelled their sessions that day. What is QAnon? Since its inception in Oct 2017, QAnon has grown from a single cryptic posting on an obscure message board to lay claim to being the world’s biggest conspiracy theory. It is based on a theory that plays on deep distrust of government, the media and the ‘deep state’. They believe Mr Trump is waging a war behind the scenes against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in high ranking roles.
A Raleigh nonprofit offers homeless women a chance to make a living wage and make connections to get a steady job amid the pandemic.
Brownsville, Texas mayor Trey Mendez discusses how his city is dealing with rising border crossings during the pandemic.
The governor gave local officials no wiggle room and put businesses in a tough position, and for what?
