Abbott touts support of Fairly on his agenda for school choice

Gov. Greg Abbott made his second trip to Amarillo in a month on Friday to support his chosen candidate to replace Texas House Rep. Four Price in District 87 at a fundraiser at the Blue Sky Cafe.

Abbott and many other political leaders across the state have rushed to endorse Caroline Fairly in the Texas House race, which has raised scrutiny from some in the Amarillo community due to many accepting donations from her dad, Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly.

Caroline Fairly gave a brief introduction tor Gov. Abbott as the crowd cheered his arrival.

“Governor, we really appreciate your leadership in Texas,” she said. “Your leadership for our conservative West Texas values, your fight and leadership at the border, your leadership for our economy and your leadership for the fight for life. Words cannot express how humbled and honored I am to have your support and endorsement in this race.”

Abbott took center stage and stated that Fairly is his choice to represent the region. He gave no specific reasons for his support based on her previous experience but cited her values as a big reason.

“The reason why I am here and the reason I am endorsing her is that you need someone to represent your values in Austin, Texas, and the person to do that is Caroline Fairly,” Abbott added.

Mentioning conservative Panhandle values, Abbott said that the region needs someone who will stand up for the area. He then attacked President Joe Biden, speaking about the rising cost of groceries, housing, and gas. Abbott said he wants to keep Texas the number one economy in the nation.

According to the latest Bureau of Economic Analysis, Texas had the second largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate to Kansas, with 7.7% in the last quarter, while still being a distant second to California in overall GDP.

Attacking what he called “Bidenomics,” Abbott praised his legislature’s work in having a budget surplus and its ability to pass what he called the largest tax cut in the nation. While this is a surplus on the year’s budget, this is not an indication of the state’s overall debt. Abbott said that he expects the state to have another $20 billion budget surplus that he promised will go toward another property tax cut for the state.

“This last session, we had the largest budget surplus we ever had, and that is because our economy is doing so great. And in some states if those states have a surplus, they will take the money and use it to grow government even more. But not in Texas. … We returned it to you with the largest property tax cut in the history of the United States of America,” Abbott said.

Abbott then launched into a familiar attack on what he termed as a fight on wokeism. He once again spoke about former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines who finished tied for fifth with transgender athlete Lia Thomas finishing behind four other females.

“I signed a law - no men in women's sports in the state of Texas," Abbott added.

He attacked select school districts in the state for becoming woke as he talked about a Dallas school district that provides a guide for families to help children in the district change their gender. As he spoke, a crowd member yelled out that Canyon Independent School District was doing the same thing.

“We need to help students do a better job in reading, writing, math, science and being truly educated,” Abbott added. “Caroline will work with me, and we will ban any of this wokeism taught in our high schools or any schools in the state."

After a diatribe about a school in the state having a cross-dressing teacher, Abbott went on the stump about his top education initiative over the last year: school vouchers.

“The state of Texas currently mandates and requires that even if your child has a cross-dresser as a teacher, you have to send your child to that school because you do not have a choice to do otherwise,” he said. “That is why I am fighting to ensure that every parent in Texas has their God-given right to choose what is best for their child and their child’s education. We can improve education in this state.”

Abbott said that two years ago, 88% of Republicans in the primary said that they wanted school choice.

“I know Caroline will work with me to deliver that,” Abbott said. "I put together this bill late last year that provided parents with school choice, $6 million for public education, added teacher pay raises, and eliminated the STAAR test in Texas. It is a winning formula to improve education in our state.”

Much of the funding for pay raises and extra funding for schools has been held up over the past year by those funds tied to school vouchers.

Pivoting to his efforts to control the border with the National Guard, Abbott said that the state is doing all in its power to curb illegal immigration coming into the state.

Abbott said these efforts will continue, and the state will build a new National Guard base on the border. He said that the state had completed more of the border wall than was completed under the previous administration.

“We face imminent danger," he said. “That is exactly why I invoked under the United States Constitution, under Article One, Section 10, that Texas is in imminent danger, and we are being invaded and by God, Texas has the right to defend itself as a state.”

While Abbott drew applause for his words inside the venue, there was a small group of protesters gathered outside of the restaurant with signs referencing his attacks on women’s reproductive rights and education.

This was Abbott’s third stop of the day as part of his continued effort to promote candidates who support his school voucher program. Early voting continues until March 1 for the March 5 primary.

Fairly is among four Republican candidates running for the House seat, including Richard Beyea, Cindi Bulla and Jesse Quackenbush.

