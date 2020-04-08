Abbott's FreeStyle® Libre 14 Day System Now Available in U.S. for Hospitalized Patients with Diabetes During COVID-19 Pandemic

-- More than 50% of people with diabetes who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)¹

-- FreeStyle Libre 14 day system can be used by frontline healthcare workers in hospitals to remotely monitor patients with diabetes who can scan² to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and preserve use of personal protective equipment (PPE)

-- In partnership with the American Diabetes Association (ADA), Abbott will donate 25,000 FreeStyle Libre 14 day sensors to U.S. hospitals and medical centers in outbreak hotspots to help accelerate access to technology

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that the FreeStyle Libre 14 day system, the world's leading3 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology, can now be used in the hospital setting2 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This will permit frontline healthcare workers to remotely monitor patients with diabetes receiving inpatient care by assessing real-time glucose levels4 and glucose history. To help hospitals and medical centers in COVID-19 outbreak hotspots ramp up access to the technology, Abbott will donate 25,000 FreeStyle Libre 14 day sensors in partnership with the American Diabetes Association (ADA), Insulin for Life USA and Diabetes Disaster Response Coalition.

FreeStyle Libre 14 day system now available for use in hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic to remotely monitor patients with diabetes using LibreView, a secure, cloud-based reporting software. More

According to a recent report1 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 50% of people with diabetes who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized.

"There's been a spike in demand for health technology as hospitals are looking for ways to minimize COVID-19 exposure, especially to high-risk patients such as people with chronic conditions like diabetes," said Eugene E. Wright, Jr., M.D., medical director for performance improvement, Charlotte Area Health Education Center in North Carolina. "Having access to technology like FreeStyle Libre 14 day system allows physicians to keep a close eye on hospitalized patients while minimizing transmission risks, PPE use and contact with hospital staff."

With a one-second scan using a reader or smartphone5 over the FreeStyle Libre 14 day sensor worn on the back of the upper arm, users get real-time glucose readings every minute, historical trends and patterns, and arrows showing where glucose levels are going without having to fingerstick6. At the same time, physicians will receive real-time glucose data and actionable information to help make important treatment decisions through LibreView7, a secure, cloud-based diabetes management system. Recent studies showed that users of the FreeStyle Libre 14 day system have improved glucose control8, decreased time in hyperglycemia9 and hypoglycemia10 as well as reduced hospitalizations11, and HbA1C12 levels.

"We appreciate the FDA's quick action to make medical products available during this public health crisis," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president, Diabetes Care, Abbott. "By working with our partners at the American Diabetes Association to arm frontline healthcare workers with FreeStyle Libre technology, Abbott will enable them to protect and monitor their patients with diabetes, limit COVID-19 exposure and also manage the influx of critical care needs."